Kamaru Usman scolds Jorge Masvidal over Conor McGregor comparisons

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has gone off on Jorge Masvidal for suggesting that he is a more famous fighter than Conor McGregor.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently sat down with TMZ Sports where he revealed that the Coronavirus outbreak has killed his plans to fight ‘Gamebred’ in July.

With that being said, Usman is still ready and willing to hand “Journeyman George” a butt-whooping.

“Honestly, if I’m being honest, do I believe that he deserves the fight next? No, I don’t think that he deserves the fight. But at the same time, he’s got the hype right now.”

Kamaru Usman continued:

“He seriously thinks he’s a superstar. He’s talking about how I’m the most famous fighter, I’m more famous than Conor and this and that. You are drinking your own Kool-Aid right now. He forgets that literally less than a year ago or two years ago he was just ‘Journeyman George.'”

Kamaru Usman captured the promotions coveted welterweight title at UFC 235 where he scored a dominant decision win over Tyron Woodley.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would earn his first successful title defense at UFC 245 this past December, when he defeated Colby Covington by way of fifth round TKO.

As for Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ is currently riding a three fight win streak, with all three of those victories coming by form of knockout.

During that impressive run, Masvidal has scored finishes over highly touted opponents Darren Till, Ben Askren and most recently Nate Diaz. His latest victory over the Stockton native earned Jorge the promotions inaugural BMF title.

What do you think of the recent comments from Kamaru Usman regarding ‘BMF’ title holder Jorge Masvidal? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 21, 2020