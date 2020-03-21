Henry Cejudo goes off on Conor McGregor, says Justin Gaethje would “destroy” him

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took aim at former two-division champion Conor McGregor early this afternoon on social media.

After McGregor posted a video of him throwing bombs on Instagram, ‘Triple C’ would reply to the post (shared by ESPN) with the following message for the Irish star.

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

“And that’s actually what the problem is! Conor McGregor you should be working your takedown defense # Mctapper Justin Gaethje would destroy in round one! # pussycat“

Henry Cejudo is a client of Dominance MMA, which also represents UFC stars Justin Gaethje and McGregor’s bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with “The Eagle” ever since suffering a fourth round submission loss to the undefeated Russian at UFC 229.

McGregor returned to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event, where he needed less than a minute to put away Donald Cerrone.

Following the emphatic victory, UFC President Dana White claimed that Conor McGregor would be next in line to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov, this if ‘The Eagle’ defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

That news did not sit well with Justin Gaethje, who threated to punch the UFC boss in the nose if McGregor skipped him in line for a title shot.

While Dana and company have made their intentions clear, Khabib and his team recently stated that the only way they will accept a rematch with McGregor is if he fights and defeats Justin Gaethje first.

As seen above, Henry Cejudo does not like McGregor’s odds in a proposed fight with Gaethje. ‘Triple C’ believes ‘The Highlight’ would need only one round to put away the Irish star.

A bout between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje has been rumored for July’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas on July 11. However, no official announcement has been made by the promotion as of this time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 21, 2020