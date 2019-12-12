Colby Covington clears up misconceptions about his UFC persona

As Colby Covington prepares to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245, his trash-talking antics have been taken up a notch.

The number 2 ranked welterweight has come under scrutiny for his controversial comments. His various criticisms range from racially charged insults at the crowd following his Rafael Dos Anjos fight, his MAGA advocacy, and insults directed at teammates including Jorge Masvidal.

The general consensus is that “Chaos” has been putting on an act to increase notoriety. However, the 31-year old has clarified that his behavior is in fact authentic.

“I’m not playing a character, I’m just being real,” said Covington during the UFC 245 media day (transcript via MMA Junkie).

“I think they don’t know what they’re talking about. I think I’m just turning it up to 11. I’m not afraid to speak my mind and speak what I really think inside. Before I was keeping those thoughts in because I was worried about how people would judge me, how the media would react, how the UFC would judge me for it. Now I don’t give a (expletive). I would care less what they think of me. At the end of the day I’m what’s good for this sport and I’m making money for this company.”

Whilst Covington believes he is being true to himself, he also acknowledges that he is here to put on “a show”:

“I’m just going to be myself always,” Colby Covington said.

“I can’t say if I’m going to do one thing or not, I’m just going to be real. That’s what I’ve always been, is real. Maybe I’ll turn down some of the post-fight antics a little bit, but this is the entertainment show-business for a reason and I’m here to put on a show for the fans. It’s not just when you fight. You’ve got to entertain them year-round and that’s why the fans love me so much.”

Covington’s statements almost contradict one another. Are you leaning towards Colby Covington the performer, or Colby Covington the realist? Sound off in the comments below.