Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal betting odds released for potential fight

Odds for a potential welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have been released and the champion is a big favorite.

After Usman TKO’d Colby Covington in the fifth round to defend his welterweight title for the first time many wondered what would be next for him. Leon Edwards has said he deserves the next shot yet Dana White believes Masvidal deserves it and that the fight would be massive.

Now, following the talk of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, BetOnline has released opening odds that sees “The Nigerian Nightmare” nearly as a three-to-one favorite.

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Odds

Fighter Odds at BetOnline Kamaru Usman -260 Jorge Masvidal +200

With Kamaru Usman as a -260 favorite, it means you would need to bet $260 to win $100. For Masvidal, a $100 bet would net you $200 if he came out on top.

Usman last fought this weekend in the main event of UFC 245 when he defended his welterweight title for the first time. Before that, he dominated Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 to win the belt. The Nigerian Nightmare is 16-1 as a pro and on a 15-fight winning streak including being 11-0 inside the Octagon.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC in 2019. In March, he went to London to take on Darren Till and knocked him out in the second round. “Gamebred” followed that up with a five-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren and then a TKO win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 for the BMF title.

A fight between the two seems likely to happen unless Jorge Masvidal decides to go for a money fight with Nick Diaz or Conor McGregor, which the Irishman has said he’s interested in. How the betting lines would change in the lead up to the fight would be interesting to see.

What do you make of these odds between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal and who is the best bet?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.