Jorge Masvidal says he’s not waiting for a potential Nick Diaz fight

Jorge Masvidal has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC in 2019. And, he makes it clear he is not waiting on anyone for a fight.

Since “Gamebred” beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244, him and Nick Diaz have gone back-and-forth in interviews and many thought a fight between the two would happen. Yet, Jorge Masvidal makes it clear there has been no progression on the fight and is not waiting on the elder Diaz to return to the Octagon.

“No, we’re not really. Time waits for no man. Nick’s got his own thing going on. When he gets cleared by USADA and everything comes correct, who knows when that time will be. I’m not waiting for no man,” Masvidal said to FanSided MMA. “So, if it happens, it happens. I’m just waiting for the biggest paycheck possible. If it’s Conor [McGregor] if it’s Floyd [Mayweather]. If it’s Nick. The quickest one and the one with the most dollar signs attached to it. That’s all it is.

“I’ve been in this sport for 16 years and to those new people listening or just saying, “Oh, he’s a money-hungry wh**e”. You’re right. I’m a wh**e. But, I’m also money hungry because I’ve been doing this 16 years. I fought the best of the best. Never said no, never had an injury to have me pulled out of a fight. I never missed weight. I played everything to the way that you’re supposed to, to earn these paychecks, so now I’m in a position to get big paychecks. I’m going to cash in on them. No matter what. I got different lottery tickets in my hand. It’s just a matter of time when I stop being lazy, go to the gas station and turn the scratch-offs in because I’ve been working for them. I already got them. Now, I just gotta go cash them in.”

Jorge Masvidal has come out recently and said a Floyd Mayweather boxing match is more lucrative to him than a Conor McGregor bout. So, if it is up to him, Gamebred will be taking on Mayweather next as he makes it clear he is not waiting on Nick Diaz.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.