Joe Rogan wants Jorge Masvidal to fight winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan hopes to see Jorge Masvidal challenge for the welterweight gold after UFC 245.

The 170-pound champion, Kamaru Usman, will put his title on the line against Colby Covington on Dec. 14. The two will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Masvidal appears to be in prime position for a title shot afterward, “Gamebred” has expressed more interest in bouts with Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor.

During a chat with Brendan Schaub on the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said that while he gets where Jorge Masvidal is coming from, he wants to see him challenge for the gold.

“I see why he would say that but I think it would be a real shame if right now in his prime of primes, he didn’t fight for the title,” Rogan said of Jorge Masvidal. “I just feel like he’s so close. He’s huge right now.”

Rogan was asked by Schaub if he wanted to see Jorge Masvidal fight Diaz or McGregor next.

He prefers a title shot for “Gamebred.”

“No,” Rogan responded. “Well, I wanna see first no matter what Colby and Usman. Yes, super excited about that. Once that’s done, I want Masvidal to fight for the title whoever’s got the belt. I think if Masvidal and Nick Diaz don’t fight on the undercard, I don’t even know if they actually made that. I have no idea. If they do make that fight happen, I mean of course I’m gonna be excited to see it. Of course, but my thoughts are that right now we’re experiencing Masvidal in this very strange zone where you see fighters enter into it whether it’s through this rededication or refocusing of his intent and his discipline.”

Would you rather see Jorge Masvidal fight for the UFC welterweight title next, or watch him fight the likes of Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.