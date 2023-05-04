Former UFC champ Conor McGregor hints at potential WWE SummerSlam appearance: “SummerSlam I’ll pull in on the yacht”

Conor McGregor may be a UFC megastar, but he’s taking aim at WWE’s “Head of the Table.”

McGregor has not been shy in teasing a potential appearance on WWE TV. Back in 2016, McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, appeared on the “Five Rounds” podcast and said that when it comes to a potential move for his client to WWE, it’s all about business sense.

More recently, McGregor engaged in some banter with legendary on-air manager Paul Heyman. The brief Twitter exchange was brought about following the news that the UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, purchased WWE. Heyman hopped on social media to warn McGregor to stay clear of “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, who is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

McGregor responded with a warning of his own:

“Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places.”

McGregor has doubled down in a recent tweet and delete spree. He once again took aim at Heyman and Reigns.

“I’m gonna suplex Paul Hayman on [sight]. SummerSlam, I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus. There’s only one Champ Champ.”

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport back in April, Heyman said he doesn’t believe McGregor wants any smoke with Reigns.

“It’s not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let’s be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, title on each shoulder, and gave a shout out to himself, of course he did,” Heyman said to Ariel Helwani about McGregor. “You know, the ultimate self-promoter in Conor McGregor, weighing 155 pounds and five foot four. So, with that in mind, I said, ‘Look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe’, and of course, you know, he said, ‘oh, be careful grandpa, l’ll break your jaw in three places’…

“This is a tough fight for Conor McGregor? I don’t see him picking a fight with Roman Reigns, but then again, listen,” Heyman added. “You know, little people do what little minds tell them to do, and that’s okay, because I like the little guy. He’s funny to me. Like a clown. You know, like a clown. He’s here for my amusement.”