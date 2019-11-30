Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor made a major miscalculation in accepting ‘Cowboy’ fight

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor made a major miscalculation in accepting a main event fight with Donald Cerrone on January 18.

On Thursday afternoon UFC President Dana White announced that the promotions first ever “champ champ“, McGregor, would be taking on “Cowboy” in a five-round welterweight main event at UFC 246.

It will mark the Irishman’s first Octagon appearance since October of 2018, where he was submitted by bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event.

While many believe this is a great stylistic matchup for McGregor, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen does not share that same opinion.

“The Bad Guy” recently weighed in on the newly announced UFC 246 headliner and suggested that Conor has made a serious miscalculation by accepting this fight.

“Conor is likely to go in as the heavy favorite…,” Sonnen said on his Bad Guy Inc YouTube show (via MMAMania). “[But] understand one thing. The fight is scheduled for five rounds. If Conor ever had a flaw in his career, and he hasn’t had very many, he’s been open to admit it, he gets tired.” Chael Sonnen said. “To come off that layoff that he’s had… and yes he’ll be looking for that finish, he’ll be looking for that left hand, he’ll be looking to get Cowboy out of there, I understand that. But he did the same thing with Nate Diaz, and when he found out that Nate could take a punch, all of a sudden you’re in the later rounds, and all of a sudden you’re out of energy.”

Sonnen makes a good point, as McGregor has been known to tire in later rounds, especially when competing at welterweight.

“I do feel in many ways the miscalculation here is to walk back into a five-round fight,” Sonnen concluded.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that accepting a five-round fight for his return to the Octagon was a bad idea for Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 30, 2019