Conor McGregor vents frustration over mistreatment from the UFC: “My patience is wearing thin”
UFC sensation Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on how he has been treated by the promotion recently.
Over the course of the last few months, fight fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Conor McGregor. Many thought it would happen in December, but it didn’t. Then, he was expected to make his comeback at UFC 300 – but again, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.
The Irishman is easily one of the biggest stars in the history of combat sports. Now, even after all of his time off, the masses want to see him get back in the Octagon.
All we can really do is sit back and wait to see whether or not his comeback is imminent. In a recent interview, though, Conor had more than a few thoughts on the UFC and their relationship.
McGregor hits out at UFC
“The lads here are talking Manny [Pacquiao], the UFC aren’t talking any,” he said angrily. “Give me something! You know what I’m saying? I was supposed to be back in April, I was supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December.”
“They’ve never treated anyone, no one’s ever been treated [like this],” McGregor railed. “For all the figures I’ve brought in this game, I sell more than all of them combined, yeah? I sell more than every one of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game’s ever been treated the way I’m getting treated at this minute, yeah? “Through what I came through to what I bring, they f—ing should open floodgates for me, yeah?” he continued to rage. “And I’m waiting. I’m waiting and I’m waiting. My patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
