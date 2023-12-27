Conor McGregor vents frustration over mistreatment from the UFC: “My patience is wearing thin”

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on how he has been treated by the promotion recently.

Over the course of the last few months, fight fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Conor McGregor. Many thought it would happen in December, but it didn’t. Then, he was expected to make his comeback at UFC 300 – but again, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

RELATED: Irish politicians react after Conor McGregor hints at running for President of Ireland: “I wouldn’t nominate him to wash dishes”

The Irishman is easily one of the biggest stars in the history of combat sports. Now, even after all of his time off, the masses want to see him get back in the Octagon.

All we can really do is sit back and wait to see whether or not his comeback is imminent. In a recent interview, though, Conor had more than a few thoughts on the UFC and their relationship.