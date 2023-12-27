Cody Garbrandt rejects potential Dominick Cruz rematch: “What else am I supposed to do with the guy?”

By Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt isn’t very interested in facing Dominick Cruz again.

Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz

‘No Love’ is fresh off his return earlier this month at UFC 296. Facing off against Brian Kelleher, the former champion scored a first-round knockout victory. The win was Cody Garbrandt’s second in a row, helping him get back on track after a failed flyweight move in late 2021.

Following the win earlier this month, some speculated that a rematch with Dominick Cruz could be in order. For his part, ‘The Dominator’ has been out of action since a knockout loss to Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera last year. That defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for the former champion.

In the event that Cody Garbrandt vs. Dominick Cruz is booked, it will be a rematch of their 2016 classic. At UFC 207, ‘No Love’ dominated the future Hall-of-Famer to win bantamweight gold, winning by a lopsided unanimous decision. While a rematch would be exciting, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Cody Garbrandt was asked about the bout during a recent interview with ESPN. There, the former UFC bantamweight champion publicly rejected the potential rematch. In the interview, he questioned how he’s supposed to do better against Dominick Cruz, given the lopsided nature of their first bout.

Instead, he would prefer to fight Deiveson Figueiredo next. The former flyweight champion made his bantamweight debut earlier this month, defeating Rob Font by unanimous decision. If it’s up to Cody Garbrandt, he would get a crack at him next.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON PRAISES ‘DARK HORSE’ ALEXANDRE PANTOJA AFTER UFC 296 WIN: “FULL COMPLETE SKILL SET”

Cody Garbrandt

Image via: @florezmedia on Instagram

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt rejects potential rematch with Dominick Cruz

“That was just a fight that I was ready for. That year was amazing, I had momentum,” Cody Garbrandt stated to ESPN, reflecting on his 2016 win over Dominick Cruz. “I was healthy, hungry, and that’s where I’m at. I’m healthy and I’m hungry, I think that’s what it boils down to, healthy and hungry. But, I’m a veteran of the sport, I’m smarter in a way… I was a 25-year-old kid just trying to figure things out [back then].”

He continued, “…That fight doesn’t interest me, what else am I supposed to do to the guy? Go in there and knock him out this time? That’s the only thing that would kind of put a statement, not even a statement, but top that. But like I said, it’s so hard to top that performance, and I’ll fight anybody, it doesn’t matter. But at the end of the day, I think Deiveson Figueiredo coming to the bantamweight division, just having a win over Rob Font [makes sense].”

“I go and knock Deiveson out, I’m right back in title contention. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ve never wanted to be a runner-up in this sport, I always want to be at the top.”

What do you make of these comments from former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt? Would you rather see ‘No Love’ fight Dominick Cruz or Deiveson Figueiredo?

Related

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Conor McGregor vents frustration over mistreatment from the UFC: “My patience is wearing thin”

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023
Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling was shocked by the dismal pay-per-view numbers generated from UFC 292 fight with Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he was surprised by the PPV numbers generated from his fight against Sean O’Malley.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals he will make his UFC return "soon"

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2023

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will soon make his return to the Octagon after previously claiming he’ll be out for years.

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson praises 'Dark Horse' Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 296 win: "Full complete skill set"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Alexandre Pantoja could be the man to bring stability to the UFC’s flyweight division.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Fight fans sound off on Colby Covington for latest excuse regarding his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Fight fans aren’t pleased with Colby Covington’s latest excuse following his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis refutes the idea that UFC 296 crowd brawl with Sean Strickland was staged

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023
Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan encourages elite fighter outside of the UFC to stop wasting their careers: “Nobody’s watching”

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has encouraged elite fighters outside of the promotion not to waste their careers.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces several new fights including three for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White gave MMA fans an early Christmas present on Thursday evening.

Belal Muhammad and UFC 296
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad shares thoughts on "terrible" UFC 296 fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

Belal Muhammad wasn’t impressed with Leon Edwards or Colby Covington’s performance at UFC 296.

UFC
UFC

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

The UFC had its final event of 2023 on the weekend but the promotion parted ways with two more fighters ahead of 2024.