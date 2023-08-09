Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

By Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor

It’s not exactly news to suggest that Conor McGregor is a confident guy. The Irishman has every reason to be, too, given that he’s the biggest star in the history of MMA. In equal measure, though, the last few years haven’t been particularly kind to him, and many have turned on him as a result of that.

Still, Conor believes he is one of the greatest of all time, and he’s hoping to showcase that in a return bout soon – potentially against Michael Chandler.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CLAIMS HE WOULD SNIPE JUSTIN GAETHJE DEAD WITH ONE SHOT: “THE GUY IS ABOUT AS SMART AS TWO PLANKS”

While Chandler is the frontrunner, the former two-weight world champion caused a stir by kickstarting a back and forth with new BMF champion Justin Gaethje recently. In the wake of that, he sent out the following tweet.

McGregor gets confident

“I’m a bad man, a bad bad man. A bad bad man. The baddest. I’m the baddest man that has ever stepped foot in that f***ing Octagon, yeah? Think the absolute baddest you can think, and then think of me looking down on him. That bad.”

Conor McGregor knows his value and understands what he brings to the table. Whenever he does return, it’ll be a blockbuster moment for the sport, regardless of whether or not he challenges for a championship.

As for Justin Gaethje, he’ll know that this collision is on the table if he so desires.

Who do you believe Conor McGregor will take on when he returns to the Octagon? Do you think he will compete for the BMF championship before he retires? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso vows to finish Valentina Shevchenko again in the headliner of inaugural Noche UFC event: “This won’t be different”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
Dana White Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Dana White discusses the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the UFC following loss to Jake Paul in boxing

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has spoken about the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the promotion in the future.

Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor is ready to fight and confirms Michael Chandler will be his opponent

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Michael Chandler is still planned to be Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

Dana White and Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Dana White responds after Stephen Thompson says he still hopes to be paid for canceled Michel Pereira fight: “You decided not to fight”

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Dana White has taken aim at Stephen Thompson.

Dana White and Cory Sandhagen
Dana White

Dana White praises "f***ing stud" Cory Sandhagen for his win over Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Dana White has nothing but praise for Cory Sandhagen.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya set to defend middleweight title in main event of UFC 293 against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
T.J. Dillashaw
UFC

T.J. Dillashaw admits that retirement could be temporary: "I'm still the best guy in the weight class"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will likely be back if all goes well.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: "You're next"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul seemingly has a target on UFC star Conor McGregor after his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: "They're about to learn"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is explaining why he’s a little bit ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul.