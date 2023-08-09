Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.

It’s not exactly news to suggest that Conor McGregor is a confident guy. The Irishman has every reason to be, too, given that he’s the biggest star in the history of MMA. In equal measure, though, the last few years haven’t been particularly kind to him, and many have turned on him as a result of that.

Still, Conor believes he is one of the greatest of all time, and he’s hoping to showcase that in a return bout soon – potentially against Michael Chandler.

While Chandler is the frontrunner, the former two-weight world champion caused a stir by kickstarting a back and forth with new BMF champion Justin Gaethje recently. In the wake of that, he sent out the following tweet.