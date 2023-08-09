Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”
It’s not exactly news to suggest that Conor McGregor is a confident guy. The Irishman has every reason to be, too, given that he’s the biggest star in the history of MMA. In equal measure, though, the last few years haven’t been particularly kind to him, and many have turned on him as a result of that.
Still, Conor believes he is one of the greatest of all time, and he’s hoping to showcase that in a return bout soon – potentially against Michael Chandler.
While Chandler is the frontrunner, the former two-weight world champion caused a stir by kickstarting a back and forth with new BMF champion Justin Gaethje recently. In the wake of that, he sent out the following tweet.
A real bad motherfucker, about to get crowned. pic.twitter.com/Ij2AlIouZ6
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2023
McGregor gets confident
“I’m a bad man, a bad bad man. A bad bad man. The baddest. I’m the baddest man that has ever stepped foot in that f***ing Octagon, yeah? Think the absolute baddest you can think, and then think of me looking down on him. That bad.”
Conor McGregor knows his value and understands what he brings to the table. Whenever he does return, it’ll be a blockbuster moment for the sport, regardless of whether or not he challenges for a championship.
As for Justin Gaethje, he’ll know that this collision is on the table if he so desires.
Who do you believe Conor McGregor will take on when he returns to the Octagon? Do you think he will compete for the BMF championship before he retires? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
