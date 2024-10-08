Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje on at least five different occasions.

As we know, mixed martial arts fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the return of Conor McGregor. While it’s far from guaranteed that he’ll even come back, the Irishman certainly knows how to keep people guessing.

At this point, it’s been well over three years since he last competed. In the eyes of many, he doesn’t have anything left to prove – but McGregor himself certainly seems to have an appetite for getting back in the cage.

Ali Abdelaziz, meanwhile, continues to trash him, this time regarding a potential fight against Justin Gaethje.