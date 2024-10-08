Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje on at least five different occasions.
As we know, mixed martial arts fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the return of Conor McGregor. While it’s far from guaranteed that he’ll even come back, the Irishman certainly knows how to keep people guessing.
At this point, it’s been well over three years since he last competed. In the eyes of many, he doesn’t have anything left to prove – but McGregor himself certainly seems to have an appetite for getting back in the cage.
Ali Abdelaziz, meanwhile, continues to trash him, this time regarding a potential fight against Justin Gaethje.
McGregor reportedly ducked Gaethje
“Let’s be real, Conor McGregor will never, will never, will never… he got offered this fight at least five times,” Abdelaziz said (transcription via Denis Shkuratov). “At least five. He never wanted to have to do anything with Justin Gaethje. He said the reason he didn’t want to fight Justin was because Justin talked bad to him on Twitter and Instagram before and the history we have with him. He didn’t want to lose to our team, I guess.”
“The last five, six years we offered Justin Gaethje so many times,” Abdelaziz said. “Never once, never once, this man—Even the UFC, told me this, ‘Hey, leave him alone. Don’t talk with him. He doesn’t like to fight people who talk bad to him on the internet.’ I promise you, he likes to be the one to start the talk and you retaliate.
“Why do you think [Michael] Chandler being so nice to him? Why? Because he was being told not to talk bad to Conor. Conor has to start talking bad and he talk bad back. He’s a weak mental midget. He’s soft like a marshmallow. And he’s a no-good, son of a bitch. This is what he is.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
