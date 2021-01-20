Conor McGregor responds to Max Holloway: “He’s definitely in the pipeline for a bout against me”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is interested in running things back with his former opponent Max Holloway.

McGregor and Poirier fought in the featherweight division in 2013, with the former winning a unanimous decision. Since then, the pair have carved out legacies as two of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history.

At present, Holloway is days removed from an extremely impressive decision win over Calvin Kattar. After the fight, he expressed interest in a future rematch with McGregor, who is days out from a lightweight fight with Dustin Poirier.

Speaking to The Mac Life ahead of his fight with Poirier, McGregor praised Holloway for his win over Kattar and welcomed a rematch with the Hawaiian down the road.

“I thought it was a solid performance,” McGregor said (via MMA Junkie). “He fought an up-and-comer; he done well. I was actually doing an interview and he skateboarded by the window. I was like, ‘Is that Max Holloway?’ He’s obviously hanging around, and fair play to him. He’s definitely in the pipeline for a bout against me. I would happily rematch Max, and after a performance like that, he’s put himself right up there.

“He’s a tall lad,” McGregor added, clarifying that a Holloway rematch would have to occur at lightweight, rather than featherweight. “He’s taller than me, so he could build up. He’s only fought at 155 once. It was against Dustin. He was a bit out-powered, but he could certainly do it. Against other lightweights? You never know. But the rematch would be 155, for sure.”

In the midst of his lopsided win over Kattar, Holloway proclaimed himself the best boxer in the UFC. McGregor, who has actually competed as a professional boxer before, begs to differ, and plans to remind MMA fans of his proficiency in the Sweet Science when he fights Poirier.

“He’s not the best boxer,” McGregor said of Holloway. “It’s no question, and I’ll prove that on (Saturday). Let’s see what he says Sunday morning.”

Does a future rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway interest you?