UFC Fight Island 8: “Chiesa vs. Magny” Live Results and Highlights

On Wednesday, the UFC returned to our screens for the second time this week with UFC Fight Island 8: “Chiesa vs. Magny” from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The card, which began at 9:00am ET, was originally scheduled to be headlined by a welterweight fight between No. 3-ranked contender Leon Edwards and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. When Chimaev was forced out of the fight, however, the main event spot went to ranked welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

Chiesa will enter the cage at UFC Fight Island 8 with three wins in the rear-view, having beaten former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos since moving to welterweight from lightweight. Magny, meanwhile, will step into the cage riding a trio of wins over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Other highlights of the UFC Fight Island 8 card include a welterweight co-main event between Warley Alves and Mounir Lazzez, and appearances from a number of highly regarded prospects.

See the full results for the card below (h/t MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Island 8 Main Card | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Michael Chiesa vs.. Neil Magny

Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Lerone Murphy def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Omari Akhmedov def. Tom Breese via arm-triangle choke (R2, 1:41)

UFC Fight Island 8 | 9:00 am ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Ricky Simon def. Gaetano Pirrello via arm-triangle choke (R2, 4:00)

Su Mudaerji def. Zarrukh Adashev via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Dalcha Lungiambula def. Markus Perez via unanimous decision (29×28 x3)

Francisco Figueiredo def. Jerome Rivera via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mike Davis def. Mason Jones via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Uman Nurmagomedov def. Sergey Morozov via rear-naked choke (R2, 3:39)

Manon Fiorot def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (4:08, R2)

Will you be tuning in for this Wednesday UFC card? If so, which fights are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.