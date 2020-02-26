Tito Ortiz’s Combate Americas win over Alberto Del Rio overturned to a no-decision by Texas commission

Tito Ortiz’s win over Alberto Del Rio in his Combate Americas debut has been overturned to a no-decision by the Texas Commission.

Ortiz and Del Rio fought back on Dec. 7 at Combate Americas 51 where Ortiz was making his promotional debut. In the fight, he was putting his UFC belt on the line while Del Rio put up his WWE heavyweight championship belt. In the end, Ortiz dominated the fight and earned a first-round submission win.

Now, nearly three months after the event has passed, the Texas commission has overturned the result to a no-decision. News of this was first reported by MMA Junkie.

The commission provided a statement to MMA Fighting on the result but no reasons were given as to why it was overturned.

“The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation,” TDLR spokesperson Tela Mange said in an email.

The commission spokesperson also said they couldn’t ‘elaborate’ as to why it was overturned. Results overturned to a no-contest due to drug failures but why it would be a no-decision instead of a no-contest is unknown.

Combate Americas 51 served as the first scrap of a multi-fight deal for Tito Ortiz. It was also his first fight since he knocked out Chuck Liddell in the trilogy back in November of 2018. Before that, he submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170.

Alberto Del Rio, meanwhile, is now 9-5 and one no-contest in MMA. The bout served as his first fight in MMA since February of 2010 where he was knocked out. The PRIDE veteran did fight Mirko Cro Cop where he suffered a first-round head kick knockout.

When the Texas commission will say why the fight is overturned is unknown at this point. The investigation is ongoing, but once news of that is released stay locked to BJPENN.com for it.

What do you make of Tito Ortiz’s win over Alberto Del Rio being overturned to a no-decision? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

