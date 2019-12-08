Tito Ortiz defeats Alberto Del Rio via first round submission (Video)

A catchweight bout (210lbs) between former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and pro wrestling standout Alberto Del Rio took place this evening in Hidalgo, Texas.

The event marks the first pay-per-view effort from Combate Americas, which is widely considered Latin America’s premiere mixed martial arts promotion.

Tito Ortiz (20-12-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s event headliner on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort in November of 2018, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ scored a knockout victory over longtime rival Chuck Liddell. Prior to that, Ortiz was coming off a submission victory over Chael Sonnen under the Bellator banner.

Meanwhile, Alberto Del Rio (9-5 MMA) will return to mixed martial arts action for the first time sine 2010 at tonight’s event. The former WWE star is coming off a loss to Yamamoto Hanshi in his most recent effort at Cage of Combat 4. Prior to that setback, Del Rio had strung together six-straight victories in MMA.

Tonight’s fight did not last long as the former UFC light heavyweight champion was able to get Del Rio to the ground and secure a rear-naked choke submission finish.

Check out the highlights below:

Ortiz is your winner 👀👊#TitoVsAlberto results: Tito Ortiz def. Alberto Rodriguez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:10. Ortiz is on a 3-fight win streak. pic.twitter.com/anPOvJq8iu — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019

Official Result: Tito Ortiz def. Alberto Del Rio via submission (RNC) in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

