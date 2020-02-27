Chael Sonnen shares 5 potential phrases explaining why Ortiz vs Del Rio was changed to a no-decision

Chael Sonnen has five possible phrases why Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio’s fight was ruled a no-decision.

Before the fight took place, he said it would be fixed. So, of course, topping his list is the fact that the fight was fake and the Texas commission found out.

Commission working to articulate why Ortiz/Del Rio was changed to "No Contest". Potential phrases being considered: "Fake Fight"

"Fraudulent Combat"

"Phony-Baloney Cash Grab"

"We Got Fooled by a Serial Liar" And, finally, my personal favorite:

CHAEL WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 26, 2020

Before Ortiz-Del Rio happened, Sonnen had taken shots at Ortiz saying his fight is fixed. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was not a fan of that and told Sonnen to sign with Combate Americas so he could beat him up once again.

Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz, of course, fought back at Bellator 170 where Ortiz won by first-round submission. Since then, the two have continued to take shots at one another so it should come as no surprise to see Sonnen take a shot at the former UFC champ.

Sonnen retired from MMA following his TKO loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko in the semi-finals of the heavyweight grand prix. In his career, the fan-favorite never won a major title but did come close as he nearly beat Anderson Silva before being submitted with just two minutes to go.

Tito Ortiz, meanwhile, made his Combate Americas debut last time out. It was the first scrap of a multi-fight deal, but when he will fight next is unknown at this time. It will most likely be known once this situation with the Texas commission is resolved.

