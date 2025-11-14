Tito Ortiz claims he would have beat up Alex Pereira in his prime: ‘He ain’t getting away from me’

Tito Ortiz believes he would’ve beaten Alex Pereira in his prime, and it wouldn’t be close.

Ortiz is the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and he thinks he’s much better than the current light heavyweight champ in Pereira. Although Pereira is known for his knockout power, Ortiz believes he isn’t the best grappler, and the American said he would wrestle him and dominate him on the ground.

“I would double-leg the shit out of him,” Ortiz said on JAXXON podcast, via MMAFighting. “He ain’t stopping, and he ain’t getting away from me. Hell no.”

It’s a bold take from Ortiz, and unfortnately, it will never be proven. But, Ortiz believes his wrestling and grappling would be the difference in him beating Pereira in his prime.

Along with Alex Pereira, Tito Ortiz is confident against any of the top five light heavyweights, that in his prime he would beat any of them.

“Any of the top-five guys,” Ortiz said. “Any of the top guys. A hundred percent, I would fight anybody, anytime.”

Tito Ortiz expects wrestlers to dominate heavier divisions

Currently, the light heavyweight and heavyweight champions in the UFC are known for their striking.

However, Ortiz expects grapplers to dominate the heavier divisions very soon, and had he been in his prime, he believes he’d be the champ.

“It always goes back and forth,” Ortiz said. “It goes back to ground guys, goes back to standup guys. Back to ground guys, back to standup guys. I think the one that actually has done really well that I’ve watched is Khabib Nurmagomedov and then (Khamzat) Chimaev. Those guys were the style that I fought. That’s how I fought. That type of style will win every single fight. Yes, it’s boring, but you’re not getting away from somebody.”

Ortiz finished his MMA career with a record of 21-12-1. He has notable wins over Forrest Griffin, Vitor Belfort, Chuck Liddell, Wanderlei Silva, and Ryan Bader, among others.