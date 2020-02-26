John McCarthy praises Deontay Wilder trainer for throwing in towel: ‘God bless you’

Bellator commentator and veteran MMA official John McCarthy praised the trainer of boxing heavyweight Deontay Wilder for throwing in the towel against Tyson Fury.

Wilder’s cornerman Mark Breland threw in the towel in the seventh round and Fury was awarded the victory via TKO after suffering a one-sided beating through the first six rounds. Most fans and media felt that the corner made the right call by throwing in the towel, but Wilder was furious and has admitted he is considering changes as far as his training staff goes, which McCarthy believes is a mistake.

Speaking on the “Weighing In” podcast, McCarthy says that Wilder should thank his corner for throwing in the towel when they did and saving him from taking any further punishment.

“Mark Breland, God bless you for being a smart guy,” McCarthy said.

“(Wilder) is just taking damage. Is he going to win this fight? No, he’s not going to win this fight. He says, ‘I would have gone out on my shield.’ That’s great, we know you would have gone out on your shield. But you would have taken how much more damage before that moment occurred, and how much damage was that moment going to be in taking away from your ability to come back and do this again and still be good. Because you never know how much that beating is going to do to you,” McCarthy continued.

“Mark Breland did him a favor. He was not going to win that fight. That was the seventh round, he had lost every friggin round. Look, he wasn’t going to knock out Fury. He wasn’t even getting close with those shots. Fury was in complete control of that fight. I thought Mark Breland did the right thing. I know Deontay is mad at him, saying ‘I don’t know if I can have him back.’ Some day you will figure out that man did you a favor.

Do you agree with what John McCarthy said about the corner of Deontay Wilder?

