Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.

Furthermore, the former UFC champion hasn’t competed in the cage since a first-round submission win over Alberto Del Rio in 2019. Since that time, Ortiz has decided to focus on winding down his MMA career. He even took a brief foray into politics, as he was the Mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach.

Tito Ortiz now seems prepared to end his career, and it’s with a familiar foe. On The Adam Carolla Show, the former UFC champion stated that he will be facing Chael Sonnen in February.

‘The American Gangster’ himself retired following a loss to Lyoto Machida in 2019. As of now, the fighter-turned-YouTuber has yet to confirm if the rematch will indeed take place.

According to the former titleholder, the fight will take place under the upstart Freedom Fight Night promotion. The matchup next year will be the second time the stars have clashed. In their first outing at Bellator 170 in 2017, Ortiz won by first-round submission.

“I’ll be competing one last time in the beginning of February,” stated Ortiz on The Adam Carrola Show. “Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen number two will be happening at Freedom Fight Night. In MMA, not boxing, at 205lbs.” (h/t The Mirror)

The date for the Freedom Fight Night card hasn’t been announced as of now. The upstart promotion has seen involvement with names such as Ryan Bader and Frank Mir.

What do you think about Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen 2? Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comment section down below PENN Nation!

