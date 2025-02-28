Tito Ortiz approves the FBI’s plan to have the UFC train field agents: “I think it’s a brilliant idea!”

By Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

Former light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz wants to see the FBI and Kash Patel work with the UFC.

Tito Ortiz

Earlier this week, a report emerged about the two sides potentially forming a partnership. According to the report, Trump-appointed FBI Director Kash Patel is eyeing a deal with the UFC, to have the organization help train field agents. As of now, there’s still a lot unknown about the potential partnership.

However, given Dana White’s ties to the second Trump administration, a deal is very possible. If a deal is struck between the UFC and FBI, it has the support of Tito Ortiz. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ is no stranger to politics himself, and has long supported the 47th President. While Ortiz is no fan of White and company, he believes the deal makes sense.

Speaking with Fox News, the 50-year-old former champion approved the partnership. For what it’s worth, Tito Ortiz isn’t the only fighter to speak positively about the possible deal. Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler recently offered to work as a trainer for the FBI on social media.

RELATED: FORMER UFC TITLE CHALLENGER JORGE MASVIDAL INTERESTED IN RUNNING FOR FLORIDA SENATE: “I COULD MAKE A REAL DIFFERENCE”

Tito Ortiz

Image Credit: Amanda Wescott, Triller

Former champion Tito Ortiz reacts to talk of FBI-UFC partnership

“I think it’s a brilliant idea.” Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz stated in an interview with Fox on Friday. “But make sure you get the right fighters… It’s not really supposed to be as a fight, as if you’re going to punch and kick anybody. But, to subdue a person down to the ground to put handcuffs on them, the safe way for both persons.”

He continued, “It’s just repetition. Doing it over and over becomes muscle memory. Having muscle memory, you don’t even have to think about it. You don’t even have to act on it. It just becomes a reaction. That’s when you’re able to protect yourself and subdue somebody in that type of incident.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

For what it’s worth, Tito Ortiz does have a history in the political world. In 2020, he won a seat on the Huntington Beach city council, serving as Mayor pro temp. However, Ortiz resigned after serving less than six months in office.

What do you make of these comments from Tito Ortiz? Do you want to see the UFC work with the FBI?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

