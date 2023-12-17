Fighters react after Colby Covington brings up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference

Multiple fighters have weighed in after Colby Covington brought up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference.

UFC 296 takes place tonight, Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

It was two days ago, at the UFC press conference, that Covington, donned in a ‘Make America Great Again Cap’ and dressed as George Washington (?), decided to get in Edwards face and talk some trash about his departed dad:

“I’m bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We’ll say ‘what’s up’ to your dad while we’re there.”

Edwards proceeded to throw a water bottle at his rival, and then security had to step up and intervene.

‘Rocky’ lost his father when he was just 14. Edwards has previously spoken about the fact that his dad was shot and killed in a London nightclub concerning a dispute over money.

Well, plenty of current and former UFC fighters have weighed in on social media concerning the comment made by Colby Covington, some of which are included below.

Taking to ‘X‘ Belal Muhammad quipped:

“That’s why I been saying masvidal Was right in giving this bozo brain damage and a chipped tooth”

Marvin Vettori posted to ‘X’:

“What a piece of shit Thats why you gotta bottle the fucker in the back of his head he don’t deserve a fair fight”

Derek Brunson weighed in saying:

“Colby made a remark about Leon deceased father at the press conference from my understanding . Doesn’t get any unclassier than that . Masvidal come serve him some more act right ! What a clown”

Megan Anderson added her take:

“There’s trash talking in mma, but to stoop to that level.. absolutely disgusting by Colby #UFC296”

Lerone Murphy chirped in with:

“Scum bag Colby Covington. Ppl need to be held accountable for their words. Hope he gets KOd”

Muhammad Mokaev stated:

“Colby is POS for talking smack about Leon’s father”

Perhaps not the classiest of acts from an often-controversial Covington, but it did get people’s attention.

What do you think of Covington bringing up his opponent’s deceased father?

Who will you be betting on for the win tomorrow night – Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!