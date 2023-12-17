Pros react after Cody Garbrandt KO’s Brian Kelleher at UFC 296

Tonight’s UFC 296 preliminary fight card featured a bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher.

Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Trevin Jones by decision at March’s UFC 285 event. The former bantamweight champion had gone 2-3 over his previous five fights, suffering losses to Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font and Kai Kara-France during that span.

Meanwhile, Brian Kelleher (24-15 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Boom’ was coming off back-to-back submission losses to opponents Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista in his previous efforts.

Tonight’s ‘Garbrandt vs. Kelleher’ bout resulted in a first-round knockout for ‘No Love’. Despite eating some heavy low kicks in the opening minutes, Cody Garbrandt stayed composed and found a home for some good combinations. After rocking Kelleher with a left hand, Cody promptly finished the fight with a nasty punch that sent ‘Boom’ crashing to the canvas.

Official UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via KO at 3:42 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garbrant vs. Kelleher’ below:

Great call out that’s a fire fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 17, 2023

What a KO by @Cody_Nolove 👏🏻 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) December 17, 2023

Hell yeah go shit Champ @Cody_Nolove — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 17, 2023

Cody is still so good his combos are so clean great work #UFC296 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 17, 2023

