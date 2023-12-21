Jake Paul to make fast-turnaround for March boxing return: “This one is for the people of Puerto Rico”

By Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

It hasn’t taken long for Jake Paul to schedule a return to the boxing ring.

Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return over the weekend against Andre August. In the main event of a DAZN card, Jake Paul scored a first-round knockout win over the 10-1-1 fighter. While August wasn’t supposed to present a massive challenge, it did tick off the box of defeating a “real boxer”.

Following the victory, there was naturally a lot of talk about what could be next. One name was Tyron Woodley, who worked at the DAZN event. ‘The Chosen One’ has suffered two losses to Jake Paul in the boxing ring and wants a third crack at him. However, he would prefer the bout to happen in the PFL cage.

While Jake Paul signed to the MMA organization in January, it seems that he’s far more focused on boxing. Earlier today, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed plans to return on March 2nd. For only the third time in his career, he won’t be in the main event.

Instead, the Puerto Rico-based card will be headlined by Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meike. Furthermore, the event will feature the professional debut of Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton. The 17-year-old is known mainly for acting in HBO’s Euphoria but is now focusing on his boxing career. It’s safe to say that Jake Paul can relate to that.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL REIGNITES FEUD WITH DANA WHITE OVER PFL COMMENTS: “THE UFC IS FALLING!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Jake Paul announces March return on the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meike

“Guess who’s back 🙂 … Jake already? Yes, I’m on a mission…” Jake Paul wrote on social media earlier today. “But this one is much bigger than me. This one is for the greatest Puerto Rican boxer ever, Amanda Serrano. This one is for the people of Puerto Rico, from the Choliseo to the world, this one is for all of boxing to see how powerful women are in this sport and for Wanna Walton to usher in his superstar boxing future in front of 20,000 people.”

He concluded the social media post, “I can’t wait to fight in San Juan and show the world this beautiful island. Yours truly, El Gallo de Dorado. Tickets on sale next Wednesday, December 27th.”

As of now, Jake Paul’s opponent hasn’t yet been revealed. However, one can figure that it will be a talent of a similar level to Andre August. That bout with the 10-1-1 boxer was hailed as the start of the YouTuber’s turn into traditional boxing, and his fast turnaround largely reflects that.

As of now, additional details about the card itself haven’t been revealed either. Jake Paul’s return against Andre August was a departure from his previous events, as it didn’t air on pay-per-view. As of now, his next bout is expected to be the same.

What do you make of this news? Do you have any interest in watching Jake Paul’s next fight? Who do you want to see the YouTuber face?

