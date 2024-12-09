Colby Covington continues to take aim at Kamaru Usman: “He is a cheater and coward”

By Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has continued to take aim at his rival Kamaru Usman.

Colby Covington

Covington and Usman had a heated rivalry while ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was the champion as they had two great fights. Although a trilogy does seem unlikely given both aren’t the champion, Covington continues to take aim at Usman as he called the former champ the opponent he hates the most.

“Definitely Marty Juiceman,” Covington said on his Twitch stream. “Just because he’s a cheater and he’s a coward. He definitely cheated multiple times in our fights so I just can’t respect someone that cheats in a fight. I’ve never cheated. I’ve done everything the right way. I didn’t cut corners, didn’t ask for shortcuts, had to go the long way.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Colby Covington says Kamaru Usman is the opponent he hates the most. The lead-up to their fight was full of trash talk as they didn’t get along and it got ugly at times.

But, in the end, it was Usman who won both fights as he won by fifth-round TKO and by a very close decision to defend his belt both times.

Colby Covington ends layoff at UFC Tampa

Colby Covington hasn’t fought since he suffered a lackluster decision loss to Leon Edwards last December in his third crack for the welterweight title.

Since the loss, there had been little word on when Covington would return to the Octagon. But, ‘Chaos’ stepped up on short notice to headline UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley on Saturday in an intriguing match.

Covington is 17-4 and coming off the loss to Edwards. The former interim welterweight champion, ‘Chaos’ is 12-4 inside the Octagon. In his career, he has notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Jorge Masvidal among others.

Joaquin Buckley, meanwhile, is 20-6 and coming off a KO win over Stephen Thompson. Since dropping down to welterweight, Buckley is 5-0 and also has wins over Vicente Luque, Nursulton Ruziboev, Alex Morono, and Andre Fialho.

