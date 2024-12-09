Colby Covington continues to take aim at Kamaru Usman: “He is a cheater and coward”

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has continued to take aim at his rival Kamaru Usman.

Covington and Usman had a heated rivalry while ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was the champion as they had two great fights. Although a trilogy does seem unlikely given both aren’t the champion, Covington continues to take aim at Usman as he called the former champ the opponent he hates the most.

“Definitely Marty Juiceman,” Covington said on his Twitch stream. “Just because he’s a cheater and he’s a coward. He definitely cheated multiple times in our fights so I just can’t respect someone that cheats in a fight. I’ve never cheated. I’ve done everything the right way. I didn’t cut corners, didn’t ask for shortcuts, had to go the long way.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Colby Covington says Kamaru Usman is the opponent he hates the most. The lead-up to their fight was full of trash talk as they didn’t get along and it got ugly at times.

But, in the end, it was Usman who won both fights as he won by fifth-round TKO and by a very close decision to defend his belt both times.