Colby Covington admits Leon Edwards left him “kind of confused” at UFC 296

By Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Colby Covington is admitting that Leon Edwards left him ‘kind of confused’ at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Last Saturday, December 16th saw Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) vs. Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) in the welterweight main event title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The outcome was unanimous decision victory for ‘Rocky’.

With that win, Edwards, 32, has 12 victories in the Octagon (1 no-contest) and has not lost a fight since December of 2015 when he was defeated by Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by decision.

Covington, 35, now has 3 losses in his last 5 fights in the cage. It was to be the fighters third chance vying for welterweight gold, but alas it was not to be.

Following the loss, Colby Covington maintained he thought he was deserving of the win, and actually claimed the judges were anti-Donald Trump and therefore bias in their decision to award the victory to Edwards. ‘Chaos’ is a staunch Donald Trump supporter often sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap.

It was during the post-fight press conference that Covington vowed he would be back for a fourth shot at the belt. The fighter, while not complimentary of Edwards, did give him some credit for his strategy in the cage saying (h/t MMANews):

“It just took me a little bit to get going. My timing was not there early on. Leon was switching a lot to orthodox. I didn’t expect that as much as he was in orthodox. So, it kind of switched up my gameplan. I was preparing to take him down on that right leg and he kept putting the left leg in the lead. I was kind of confused. So, it was more just a timing issue.”

Colby Covington also took the opportunity to call-out Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) next. Thompson fought and lost to the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) last Saturday night at UFC 296 as well.

Were you watching UFC 296? Do you believe Covington was deserving of a win? Would you like to see Covington vs Thompson matchup next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC UFC 296

Related

Aljamain Sterling, UFC 296, Dana White, UFC

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White’s “weird” explanation about UFC 296 ticket issue: “I’m not trying to fan the flames”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023
Joe Rogan, Leon Edwards, UFC 296, UFC
Leon Edwards

Joe Rogan critical of the “ego-based decisions” made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Joe Rogan is being critical of the ‘ego-based decisions’ made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
UFC

Robert Whittaker reacts to the crowd brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296: “I think that fight looked a little staged”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is reacting to the crowd brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Leon Edwards’ performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296: “It left me wanting a little more”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ performance at UFC 296 last weekend.

Paddy Pimblett
Rafael dos Anjos

Paddy Pimblett responds to criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos; “If he wants me to take him out, I will”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to recent criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Alexa Grasso and Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso seemingly agree to superfight at UFC 300: “Let’s do this!”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023
Leon Edwards
Jon Jones

Leon Edwards responds after Jon Jones offers to buy him a motorcycle for his win at UFC 296: “I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards has responded to Jon Jones’ praise following his victory at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Brandon Royval

What's next for the stars of UFC 296?

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2023

The UFC closed out 2023 with a solid UFC 296 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that saw two titles on the lines.

Michael Page's faceoff with Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Michael Page reveals that PFL appearance directly led to UFC signing: "Kicked everybody into gear"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2023

Welterweight contender Michael Page has admitted that his PFL appearance helped push him right into the UFC.

Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler hilariously mocks Colby Covington's UFC 296 loss: "He took 1776 shots to the face"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is the latest to mock Colby Covington.