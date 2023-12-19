Colby Covington admits Leon Edwards left him “kind of confused” at UFC 296

Colby Covington is admitting that Leon Edwards left him ‘kind of confused’ at UFC 296.

Last Saturday, December 16th saw Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) vs. Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) in the welterweight main event title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The outcome was unanimous decision victory for ‘Rocky’.

With that win, Edwards, 32, has 12 victories in the Octagon (1 no-contest) and has not lost a fight since December of 2015 when he was defeated by Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by decision.

Covington, 35, now has 3 losses in his last 5 fights in the cage. It was to be the fighters third chance vying for welterweight gold, but alas it was not to be.

Following the loss, Colby Covington maintained he thought he was deserving of the win, and actually claimed the judges were anti-Donald Trump and therefore bias in their decision to award the victory to Edwards. ‘Chaos’ is a staunch Donald Trump supporter often sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap.

It was during the post-fight press conference that Covington vowed he would be back for a fourth shot at the belt. The fighter, while not complimentary of Edwards, did give him some credit for his strategy in the cage saying (h/t MMANews):

“It just took me a little bit to get going. My timing was not there early on. Leon was switching a lot to orthodox. I didn’t expect that as much as he was in orthodox. So, it kind of switched up my gameplan. I was preparing to take him down on that right leg and he kept putting the left leg in the lead. I was kind of confused. So, it was more just a timing issue.”

Colby Covington also took the opportunity to call-out Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) next. Thompson fought and lost to the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) last Saturday night at UFC 296 as well.

Were you watching UFC 296? Do you believe Covington was deserving of a win? Would you like to see Covington vs Thompson matchup next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!