Ray Longo unloads on “f*****g moron” Colby Covington after UFC 296: “This guys a piece of shit”

MMA coach Ray Longo is not a fan of Colby Covington.

Covington is a brash-talker who isn’t afraid to say anything, which Longo says is frustrating for the MMA community. But, after Covington’s comments about Leon Edwards’ dad ahead of UFC 296, Longo was left feeling irate and unloaded on ‘Chaos’ during his appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast as he spoke his mind about the former interim champ.

“Listen, I got absolutely no use for the guy at all. I just don’t. Ever since he threatened you (speaking to Anik), he knows where you live, he can go f**k himself. Couldn’t give a shit about that guy. What he did with Leon Edwards, I think is atrocious. You know, there’s promoting a fight and then there’s being a total f*****g misfit in life, and that’s the way I see it with that guy. I mean, first off, Leon Edwards with his father, I mean that was heartbreaking, listening Leon to talk. Leon’s a sweetheart of a guy. I really like Leon Edwards a lot, man. To see that, I’m tearing up as he’s doing that, and it’s anger towards Colby. That’s what it does to me,” Ray Longo said about Colby Covington.

“The guy attacks Wonderboy, you see Wonderboy handle that like you can’t even attack him, that is how nice the guy is, he’s up there and he’s smiling. He’s calling the guy a pedophile, this guys a piece of shit. Calls Wonderboy a pedophile, Wonderboy is doing something that gives back to the community. Colby, you suck the f*****g life out of the community, just like a leach on society and now you are attacking this guy,” Longo continued.

“It’s just too much for me, I don’t care for it, and man, talk about karma cause what a piece of shit that fight was. The guy did absolutely nothing. To take a pro-Colby crowd and by the end of the fight have the crowd against ya, good luck my man I hope it was worth the money, the extra 25% of whatever, I hope it was worth it for you. I’ve been around for a long time, I can promise you, that you will regret a lot of shit for the rest of your life,” Longo concluded about Colby Covington.

Ray Longo did not hold back at all about Colby Covington as the MMA coach says he’s sick of the shtick he puts on. Longo was also glad to see Covington lose to Leon Edwards in a lackluster fight at UFC 296.