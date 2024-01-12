ONE Championship announces two dates for U.S. events in 2024

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 12, 2024

ONE Championship makes a grand return to the United States with two live events scheduled for 2024.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Following the success of its debut show in Broomfield, Colorado, in May 2023, the promotion is gearing up to build on that momentum and captivate American audiences once again.

“We’re thrilled to return to the U.S. to showcase the greatest World Champion martial arts in the country’s best cities and sports arenas. America remains a high-priority market for us as we continue our global expansion,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated.

Last year’s inaugural U.S. card witnessed a spectacular trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. There, “Mighty Mouse” successfully defending his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title.

Now ONE has eyes firmly set on expanding its footprint in the American market. It has strategically chosen two vibrant cities for its upcoming extravaganza – Denver, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia.

The excitement kicks off with ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video. The event takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.

Following closely on its heels is ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video, booked to happen at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 8.

At the moment, no specific matchups have been announced for those two shows. However, ONE assures fans that details regarding the fight cards and ticket on-sale dates will be disclosed at a later time.

ONE Championship releases full 2024 schedule of ONE Fight Night events

All monthly ONE Fight Night events, including the upcoming events in Denver and Atlanta, will continue to be broadcast live on Amazon’s Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

This partnership ensures that fans across North America can witness the action-packed bouts and extraordinary performances from the comfort of their homes.

Full schedule:

  • Friday, January 12 – ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video
  • Friday, February 16 – ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video
  • Friday, March 8 – ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video
  • Friday, April 5 – ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video
  • Friday, May 3 – ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video
  • Friday, June 7 – ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video
  • Friday, July 5 – ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video
  • Friday, August 2 – ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video
  • Friday, September 6 – ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video
  • Friday, October 4 – ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video
  • Friday, November 8 – ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video
  • Friday, December 6 – ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video

