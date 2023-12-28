Cody Garbrandt eyes future “money fight” with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “I would just love to go and smack him around”

By Chris Taylor - December 27, 2023

UFC sensation Cody Garbrandt believes a showdown with rival Sean O’Malley is in his future.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley

Across his last two bouts, Cody Garbrandt has been able to get back on the winning track. He’s defeated Trevin Jones and Brian Kelleher, with the latter coming via emphatic knockout at UFC 296. Now, the 32-year-old wants to reignite his push for another UFC bantamweight championship run.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen. For now, all he can do is continue building up his resume with the hope being that his name value will mean he can somewhat skip the queue.

He’s already called out Deiveson Figueiredo, but beyond that, he already believes that a meeting with Sean O’Malley is inevitable.

Garbrandt calls for O’Malley showdown

“If Sean’s still the champion when it’s my time to punch that ticket again, I would absolutely love that,” Garbrandt told ESPN. “And if he’s not and I’ve got to work my way to Sean if he loses, if he’s ranked – all these rankings are a bunch of bullsh*t to be honest.”

“It just never made sense to me, but that’s besides the point. I think a clash course with Sean is definitely in the near future, a money fight. That’s what it’s all about. What is going to bring the most eyes to these fights. Sean and I have history. I would just love to go and smack him around.”

Cody Garbrandt concluded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Deiveson’s (Figueiredo) far more dangerous than Sean O’Malley,” Garbrandt said. “I truly believe that. Sean’s got good skills. He’s got good things, but Deiveson is the next adversary that I want to fight. That’s what I am focused on. That’s what I want.”

Do you think we will see this fight one day? Let us know, BJ PENN Nation!

