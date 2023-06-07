Chris Weidman explains why he plans to throw “the hardest leg kick of my life” immediately in return fight at UFC 292

By Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

Chris Weidman won’t be shying away from throwing a leg kick at UFC 292.

Chris Weidman, New York Islanders, NHL

Weidman is set to return to make his highly-anticipated return after breaking his leg as he will face Brad Tavares at UFC 292 in Boston. The fight comes over two years after he suffered a horrific injury after throwing a leg kick against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. Since then, he has been rehabbing his leg which has taken longer than expected.

Thankfully, after two long years, Weidman will finally make the walk to the Octagon and he says right when the opening bell rings, he plans to throw a heavy leg kick, just like he did against Hall.

“I face my fears. The first thing I’m doing in that fight against Brad Tavares is throwing the hardest leg kick of my life right on his shinbone. I do want to do that, I do want to do that. It’s worth it, it’s important to me to face my fears, and anything you might be uncomfortable with you just gotta ahead and do it,” Weidman said on The MMA Hour.

Many people would be afraid to do the exact same thing that resulted in a major injury, but Weidman says he needs to feel comfortable in the Octagon and ready to throw anything in the fight. He also will throw leg kicks throughout his training camp and will have full confidence in his leg before he steps into the Octagon at UFC 292.

Chris Weidman (15-6) is coming off the loss to Uriah Hall when he broke his leg just seconds into the fight. Prior to that, he scored a decision win over Omari Akhmedov to return to the win column after back-to-back knockout losses to Dominick Reyes in his light heavyweight debut and Jacare Souza

