Ray Longo hopeful the UFC sets up Chris Weidman with “one last fight that’s fair” so he can go out on a win

Ray Longo the head coach of Chris Weidman wants to see the former UFC middleweight champion end his career with a win.

Weidman returned to the Octagon at UFC 292, this after recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his fight against Uriah Hall. It was a nasty injury that resulted in multiple surgeries and plenty of rehab. In his return, Weidman was booked to take on Brad Tavares. Unfortunately for the ‘All American’, he wound up losing the bout by decision.

In the fight, Chris Weidman suffered a fracture in his leg, so UFC president Dana White wants to see the former champ retire. But, Longo thinks the UFC should give Weidman a fair fight so that he can go off with a win to end his career on the right foot.

“Nobody examined him and all of a sudden, he had a tore ACL, MCL, people just bullshit. It’s amazing, I mean, how do make that determination? Seriously,” Ray Longo said about Chris Weidman on Anik & Florian. “The ice was on the right leg, I was standing right there, the ligaments, he actually told me, ‘my ligaments aren’t torn.’ Whatever, I’m glad that worked out for him because the fracture is actually nothing, especially to him. It’s a mere flesh wound to that guy. You aren’t going to convince him anything is wrong.

“He’s got some decisions to make. I think he wants to go out on a win. But I think I’d like to see them set up one last fight that’s fair, and then that’s it. Then it’s over. Just go out, I think he deserves it,” Longo continued about Weidman. “He beat the greatest of all time twice, and I think he was a company man. The Machida fight was great, the Belfort fight, and he had some really good fights. Came around at the right time, dethroned (Silva) before he started to slip. That guy was on top of the world when Weidman got rid of him, and then you saw (Silva) flounder after that. So I think that’s a Hall of Famer, for sure, and I hope they treat him like one. I think that’ll make him happy.”

Whether or not the UFC will allow Chris Weidman to fight one more time is uncertain. But, getting another chance to end his career on a win is what Ray Longo thinks his pupil deserves. Weidman is currently 15-7 as a pro and is 2-7 in his last nine fights.