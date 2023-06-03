UFC 289 takes another hit as Chris Daukaus is forced to withdraw due to injury

UFC 289 has taken another hit as Chris Daukaus has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight due to injury.

It will be on Saturday, June 10th that the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Canada with UFC 289, taking place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

While no official announcement has been made, sources told MMAJunkie that Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) is out of his scheduled light heavyweight bout with Khalil Rountree (11-5 MMA) due to an injury.

Daukaus, 33, would have been making his debut at 205 pounds and looking to turnaround his current record of 3 losses in a row in the Octagon.

It is unknown whether Rountree will be granted another opponent, the 33-year-old was coming into the fight sporting 3 consecutive wins in the cage.

This comes after it was announced in early May that the reigning queen, Amanda Nunes will not be fighting rival Julianna Pena (12-5 MMA) in their much-anticipated trilogy match. Due to Pena’s rib injury she had to withdraw and now Nunes will be facing Irene Aldanda for the women’s bantamweight title.

As of today, the current lineup for UFC 289 is:

Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) vs. Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA)

Beneil Dariush (22-4 MMA) vs. Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA)

Adam Fugitt (9-3 MMA) vs. Mike Malott (9-1 MMA)

Dan Ige (16-6 MMA) vs. Nate Landwehr (17-4 MMA)

Eryk Anders (15-7 MMA) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6 MMA)

Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA)

Khalil Rountree (11-5 MMA) vs. TBA

Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2 MMA) vs. Miranda Maverick (11-4 MMA)

Blake Bilder (8-0 MMA) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA)

Aiemann Zahabi (9-2 MMA) vs. Aori Qileng (24-9 MMA)

David Dvorak (20-5 MMA) vs. Matt Schnell (16-7 MMA)

Diana Belbita (14-7 MMA) vs. Maria Oliveira (13-6 MMA)

Are you looking forward to UFC 289? Who are your picks for the wins?