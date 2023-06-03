Randy Couture shares the favorite memory from his legendary MMA career

Randy Couture is the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion and has tons of memories from his career, yet one stands out from the rest.

In Couture’s career, he was one of the biggest stars and fought the who’s who of his time from Chuck Liddell to Tito Ortiz, to Brock Lesnar, and Vitor Belfort. Although fighting the best was what everyone did, Couture says he is happy he never shielded away from any challenge.

“I mean that is the way our sport is. If you want to be the best you have to fight whoever they throw in front of you and that is certainly my attitude about it,” Couture said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I never really shied away from anybody, in fact, I was happy to fight those guys, they forced me to do work, they forced me to solve those problems, and figure those things out. That is the beauty of mixed martial arts and the beauty of our sport. I feel like I had the good fortune to fight in that kind of golden era of our sport. There were only like eight shows a year, and there weren’t many promotions, I think it made it something special and I’m honored and happy to be part of that journey in MMA.”

RELATED: Randy Couture reacts after Dana White claims Francis Ngannou’s PFL deal makes no sense.

Although Couture won the UFC title and defended it multiple times, he says his favorite memory from his career was his UFC 68 fight against Tim Sylvia. Couture was returning to heavyweight after losing to Chuck Liddell for the light heavyweight title. But, in this fight, he and Sylvia put on a show in front of a sold-out crowd, and it was ‘The Natural’ winning the heavyweight title which he says was special.

“Man, fighting Tim Sylvia in Ohio, at the time the biggest crowd in North America, about 22 thousand people. That crowd was out of control that night, that last 10-second countdown in that five-round fight, I’ll never forget that, it still rings in my ears. Tim was an amazing competitor and a friend, and at 44-years-old having that fight go the way it did, that was a special night,” Couture concluded.