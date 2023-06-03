Randy Couture shares the favorite memory from his legendary MMA career

By Cole Shelton - June 3, 2023

Randy Couture is the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion and has tons of memories from his career, yet one stands out from the rest.

UFC Hall of Fame

In Couture’s career, he was one of the biggest stars and fought the who’s who of his time from Chuck Liddell to Tito Ortiz, to Brock Lesnar, and Vitor Belfort. Although fighting the best was what everyone did, Couture says he is happy he never shielded away from any challenge.

“I mean that is the way our sport is. If you want to be the best you have to fight whoever they throw in front of you and that is certainly my attitude about it,” Couture said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I never really shied away from anybody, in fact, I was happy to fight those guys, they forced me to do work, they forced me to solve those problems, and figure those things out. That is the beauty of mixed martial arts and the beauty of our sport. I feel like I had the good fortune to fight in that kind of golden era of our sport. There were only like eight shows a year, and there weren’t many promotions, I think it made it something special and I’m honored and happy to be part of that journey in MMA.”

RELATED: Randy Couture reacts after Dana White claims Francis Ngannou’s PFL deal makes no sense.

Although Couture won the UFC title and defended it multiple times, he says his favorite memory from his career was his UFC 68 fight against Tim Sylvia. Couture was returning to heavyweight after losing to Chuck Liddell for the light heavyweight title. But, in this fight, he and Sylvia put on a show in front of a sold-out crowd, and it was ‘The Natural’ winning the heavyweight title which he says was special.

“Man, fighting Tim Sylvia in Ohio, at the time the biggest crowd in North America, about 22 thousand people. That crowd was out of control that night, that last 10-second countdown in that five-round fight, I’ll never forget that, it still rings in my ears. Tim was an amazing competitor and a friend, and at 44-years-old having that fight go the way it did, that was a special night,” Couture concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews Randy Couture UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje believes a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 earns him a lightweight title shot

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2023
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reacts to UFC 291 being on the same night as Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: “I think fans might buy both”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on UFC 291 taking place on the same night as Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

Jim Miller
UFC

Jim Miller receives new opponent for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 event after Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

Jim Miller has received a brand new opponent this weekend after Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw from their contest.

UFC

Renato Moicano was not impressed with Nate Jennerman crying on the very first episode of TUF 31: “He ain’t about the life”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

UFC fighter Renato Moicano has ripped into Nate Jennerman for crying on the first episode of the new Ultimate Fighter season.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be "25 minutes of hell"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Justin Gaethje knows his UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt won’t be easy.

Daniel Pineda

Daniel Pineda expects to KO Alex Caceres in the "first or second round" at UFC Vegas 74

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023
Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier confident he'll finish Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 to win BMF belt: "I'm going to be brilliant"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Justin Gaethje again at UFC 291.

Curtis Blaydes
Jailton Almeida

UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil for Fight Night card with Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida as the main event

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

The UFC is returning to Sao Paulo, Brazil in November and the promotion has its main event.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why he's fighting "no name" Abus Magomedov: "UFC, that's f****d up"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Sean Strickland has opened up on why he is fighting unranked Abus Magomedov in the main event of a Fight Night card on July 1.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor: “He wants the attention”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Belal Muhammad says he sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor.