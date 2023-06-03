Ben Askren scoffs at Conor McGregor’s claim that he plans on fighting 3 or 4 times in the next year: “That’s crazy talk”

Ben Askren has scoffed at Conor McGregor’s claim that he plans on fighting 3 or 4 times in the next year.

The Irishman, 34, has not fought in the Octagon since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

McGregor speaking on UFC’s YouTube channel was quoted as saying:

“Three (or) four (fights per year). If we can get to where I need to get to, three or four is perfect.”

Apparently, Ben Askren finds it hard to believe that Conor McGregor would fight 3 or 4 times a year when he hasn’t stepped into the cage for just short of 2 years.

Speaking on his ‘Funky & The Champ’ YouTube channel, Askren weighed in on McGregor’s fight status saying:

“When was the last time you’ve seen a training video of Conor McGregor? Every video I see, he’s partying, he’s dancing, he’s drinking. I don’t know. Is this guy taking it seriously anymore? And listen, he’s rich. He can do whatever he wants, apparently. But we also don’t have to consider him a really elite fighter. He needs to prove that to us again.”

Continuing Askren said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I am not under the belief that Conor McGregor is ever going to fight regularly. I just saw he came out saying, ‘I’m going to fight three or four times in the next year.’ That ain’t going to happen. Come on, man. He’s fought four times in six years. Why would he fight three or four times in one year? That’s crazy talk – and I’m not even convinced he’s (going to wind up) fighting Michael Chandler.”

Daniel Cormier, Askren’s co-host on the show, told him McGregor had submitted his first sample to the USADA, to which the 38-year-old responded:

“That would be step No. 1. I don’t think he’s actually submitted a sample. Maybe I’m being a hater here. Maybe I’m being a skeptic, but I want to see him fight someone. He’s 1-3 in his last four. That is over the last six years. He has the one win against Donald Cerrone. He just hasn’t been active at all. We haven’t seen him since July of 2021. That was almost two years ago.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is slated to fight Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) sometime after the conclusion of Season 31 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ but an official date and location have yet to be determined.

Speaking about who might win in a McGregor vs Chandler match-up, Askren said:

“I think Conor in his delusions of grandeur probably still sees himself at the top of the heap and probably still sees himself getting another belt. And there’s a chance, because listen, here’s the thing about Michael Chandler – and I love Michael Chandler; he was my college teammate – but every Michael Chandler fight is almost a coin flip.”

Concluding Ben Askren, while hoping Michael Chandler would be the victor, is not ruling out Conor McGregor:

“There’s a chance he’s going to kill this dude. There’s a chance he’ll just go boom and put him down. But then he’s going to try some crazy sh*t and there’s a chance he might get put down. McGregor hits hard. I don’t know. I want Michael to win, but it could go either way, and if it goes either way, and it’s a huge fight, they might throw him in for a title. Who knows?”

Are you a sceptic like Ben Askren? Do you believe McGregor will fight Chandler before the end of the year? Do you think the Irishman is up for 3 to 4 fights a year?

