Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White’s “total bulls**t” claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Ariel Helwani claps back at Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's comments regarding UFC Saudi Arabia. #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/OMllIAFFZN — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 22, 2024

“I reported it,” Ariel Helwani said. “I got the fact that it wasn’t happening on March 2 anymore. No one else had that at the time. I got the fact that it was happening most likely in June. It was being pushed to June, but you’re telling me the reason for those two things happening was incorrect. So I got two right and three wrong? How is that possible? How do you get two-thirds of it right and not the actual last point, as far as the reason is concerned?”

Helwani said the UFC has never been in a situation like this before and that it will be interesting to see how the card is salvaged.

“Saudi Arabia is the only one out there that can do this sort of thing because they’re paying about $20 million, as it has been reported, to have these cards in Saudi Arabia. So, given that investment, they want, you know, a certain level of card.”

Saudi Arabia is one of the few international destinations the UFC has planned for 2024, as its Q1 schedule has the fights remaining stateside for now.