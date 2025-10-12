UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Bonus, UFC

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring former champion Charles Oliveira taking on perennial contender Mateusz Gamrot. The contest resulted in another memorable performance from the former lightweight kingpin in Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ was able to get the better of ‘Gamer’ both on the feet and on the ground before ultimately securing a fight ending choke midway through the second round. It was a sensational performance from Oliveira, and after the win he called out current BMF title holder Max Holloway!

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Montel Jackson. Unfortunately for fight fans, after an exciting opening round the fight seemingly fizzled. Both men appeared to be hesitant, and after fifteen-minutes of less than stellar action Figgy was awarded a split decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC

Performance of the night: Charles Oliveira earned an extra $50k for his dominant second-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in tonight’s UFC Rio main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Bia Mesquita pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Irina Alekseeva (see that here).

Performance of the night: Vitor Petrino earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Thomas Petersen on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Performance of the night: Julia Polastri pocketed an extra $50k for her third-round TKO victory over former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Rio event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira UFC UFC Rio

Related

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Results, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira stops Mateusz Gamrot (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Montel Jackson.

UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Montel Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson.

Joel Alvarez, Vicente Luque, UFC Rio, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the main card welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez.

UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio: 'Oliveira vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Mike Perry

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025
UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC Vancouver's Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before", and fans are "going to see that again"

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.

Malcolm Wellmaker celebrates after a knockout win at UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC 322 adds surging knockout artist to stacked card featuring Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker adds to an intriguing card at Madison Square Garden next month.

Dillon Danis interacts with security at UFC 229, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 311
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis accuses Islam Makhachev of hitting him with cheap shot during infamous Khabib/McGregor brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

Controversial combat sports star Dillon Danis revealed new details surrounding his infamous post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. following UFC 229.

Tom Aspinall speaks at a UFC 304 press conference, opposite Daniel Cormier in the cage at UFC 252
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest on how fight vs. prime Daniel Cormier would play out

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall revealed how he believes a matchup with prime Daniel Cormier would’ve played out inside the Octagon.