UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring former champion Charles Oliveira taking on perennial contender Mateusz Gamrot. The contest resulted in another memorable performance from the former lightweight kingpin in Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ was able to get the better of ‘Gamer’ both on the feet and on the ground before ultimately securing a fight ending choke midway through the second round. It was a sensational performance from Oliveira, and after the win he called out current BMF title holder Max Holloway!

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Montel Jackson. Unfortunately for fight fans, after an exciting opening round the fight seemingly fizzled. Both men appeared to be hesitant, and after fifteen-minutes of less than stellar action Figgy was awarded a split decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Charles Oliveira earned an extra $50k for his dominant second-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in tonight’s UFC Rio main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Bia Mesquita pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Irina Alekseeva (see that here).

Performance of the night: Vitor Petrino earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Thomas Petersen on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Performance of the night: Julia Polastri pocketed an extra $50k for her third-round TKO victory over former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Rio event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!