Pros react after Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Oliveira (36-11 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back at June’s UFC 317 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ had earned a dominant decision victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (25-4 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since May’s UFC Vegas 107 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over L’udovit Klein. That victory was of course preceded by split decision loss to fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker, in a fight that earned ‘FOTN’ honors.

Tonight’s UFC Rio main event resulted in another memorable performance from the former lightweight kingpin in Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ was able to get the better of ‘Gamer’ both on the feet and on the ground before ultimately securing a fight ending choke midway through the second round. It was a sensational performance from Oliveira, and after the win he called out current BMF title holder Max Holloway!

Official UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:48 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Oliveira vs. Gamrot’ below:

Full SPRINT!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 12, 2025

10-9 Oliveira. The Predador isn’t messing around tonight! #UFCRio — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 12, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira defeating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio:

HOLYYY!!! DO BRONX!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 12, 2025

Big congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs !! Awesome to see him do that in his home country especially coming off the loss he had! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 12, 2025

The most exciting fighter in the business @CharlesDoBronxs 👏🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 12, 2025

Topuria vs Gaethje. Oliveira vs Paddy. Tsarukyan vs Hooker. #UFCRio — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 12, 2025

"CHARLES OLIVEIRA VS MAX HOLLOWAY. BMF. LET'S MAKE THAT HAPPEN"@CharlesDoBronxs calls out Max and the BMF Belt! #UFCRio pic.twitter.com/6B9TGZBZ2q — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2025

Who would you like to see Oliveira fight next following his submission victory over Gamrot this evening in Brazil?