UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

Charles Oliveira is calling for a big fight after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.

Oliveira shared the Octagon with Mateusz Gamrot this past Saturday. Gamrot stepped up on short notice after Rafael Fiziev was forced out of his planned bout with Oliveira due to an injury.

Ultimately, Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu was the deciding factor, as he applied a rear-naked choke on Gamrot to force the tap in the second stanza. After celebrating in the crowd, “The Predator” called for a showdown with BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

“Hey, Hunter lCampbell], Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, BMF, let’s make that happen,” Oliveira said during his post-fight interview.

It didn’t take long before “Blessed” offered a response during his Kick stream, and it appears he has no problem sharing the Octagon with Oliveira again.

“Why wouldn’t I be interested in that?” Holloway said.

Holloway and Oliveira fought back in 2015, well before either man reached their prime. The fight ended in the opening frame after Oliveira suffered an injury. Holloway wants to find out what would happen if the two clash in 2026.

“We’ve been talking about this fight,” Holloway said. “Me and him have a history. He’s blaming [the first fight] on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now.”

Holloway is currently sidelined due to an injury. “Blessed” revealed he’d be out for the remainder of 2025 after defeating Dustin Poirier back in July. There’s no word on when exactly Holloway will be able to compete, but he seems to be eager to make the walk once again.

Both Oliveira and Holloway have had bounce back wins after being stopped by Ilia Topuria, who is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. “Blessed” and “The Predator” are hoping to work their way back into main title contention, but for now, they could be on a collision course with the BMF distinction at stake.