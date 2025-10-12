UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Charles Oliveira UFC entrance

Charles Oliveira is calling for a big fight after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.

Oliveira shared the Octagon with Mateusz Gamrot this past Saturday. Gamrot stepped up on short notice after Rafael Fiziev was forced out of his planned bout with Oliveira due to an injury.

Ultimately, Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu was the deciding factor, as he applied a rear-naked choke on Gamrot to force the tap in the second stanza. After celebrating in the crowd, “The Predator” called for a showdown with BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

“Hey, Hunter lCampbell], Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, BMF, let’s make that happen,” Oliveira said during his post-fight interview.

It didn’t take long before “Blessed” offered a response during his Kick stream, and it appears he has no problem sharing the Octagon with Oliveira again.

“Why wouldn’t I be interested in that?” Holloway said.

Holloway and Oliveira fought back in 2015, well before either man reached their prime. The fight ended in the opening frame after Oliveira suffered an injury. Holloway wants to find out what would happen if the two clash in 2026.

“We’ve been talking about this fight,” Holloway said. “Me and him have a history. He’s blaming [the first fight] on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now.”

Holloway is currently sidelined due to an injury. “Blessed” revealed he’d be out for the remainder of 2025 after defeating Dustin Poirier back in July. There’s no word on when exactly Holloway will be able to compete, but he seems to be eager to make the walk once again.

Both Oliveira and Holloway have had bounce back wins after being stopped by Ilia Topuria, who is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. “Blessed” and “The Predator” are hoping to work their way back into main title contention, but for now, they could be on a collision course with the BMF distinction at stake.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Max Holloway UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Bonus, UFC

UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Results, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira stops Mateusz Gamrot (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Montel Jackson.

UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Montel Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson.

Joel Alvarez, Vicente Luque, UFC Rio, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the main card welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez.

UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC

UFC Rio: 'Oliveira vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Mike Perry has recently reasserted his King of Violence status in his BKFC return, but a particular UFC card for 2026 would pique his interest in an MMA return. Perry defeated Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s inaugural foray into New Jersey at BKFC 82. ‘Platinum’ dropped Stephens multiple times in the bout en route to halting him in the fifth round, with Perry maintaining his spotless ledger in bare-knuckle fighting in the process.

UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC Vancouver's Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before", and fans are "going to see that again"

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.

Malcolm Wellmaker celebrates after a knockout win at UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC 322 adds surging knockout artist to stacked card featuring Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker adds to an intriguing card at Madison Square Garden next month.

Dillon Danis interacts with security at UFC 229, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 311
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis accuses Islam Makhachev of hitting him with cheap shot during infamous Khabib/McGregor brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

Controversial combat sports star Dillon Danis revealed new details surrounding his infamous post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. following UFC 229.