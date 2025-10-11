UFC Rio: ‘Oliveira vs. Gamrot’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Oliveira (35-11 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back at June’s UFC 317 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ was coming off a dominant decision victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (25-3 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon at May’s UFC Vegas 107 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over L’udovit Klein. That victory was preceded by split decision loss to fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

UFC Rio is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Montel Jackson.

Figueiredo (24-5-1 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Daico’ most previously competed at May’s UFC Iowa event, where he suffered a TKO injury loss to recent title challenger Cory Sandhagen. That defeat was preceded by a decision loss to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Meanwhile, Montel Jackson (15-2 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent triumph being a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Marcos this past May. ‘Quick’ has not tasted defeat since July of 2020.

Tonight’s UFC Rio main card also features a highly anticipated welterweight contest between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez.

Luque (23-11-1 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC 316 event, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Kevin Holland. Prior to that defeat, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off a 52-second submission victory over Themba Gorimbo.

Meanwhile, Joel Alvarez (22-3 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a brutal first-round knockout victory over Drakkar Klose in December of last year. ‘El Fenomeno’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Rio Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot – Oliveira def. Gamrot via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:48 of Round 2

THE LION DOESN'T CARE IF HIS OPPONENT CHANGES‼️@CharlesDoBronxs add another submission to his resume at #UFCRio! pic.twitter.com/ifmEmX5IdT — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2025

135 lbs.: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson – Figueiredo def. Jackson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez – Alvarez def. Luque by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

This one went to the judges 👀 Joel Alvarez secures the UD tonight! [ #UFCRio is LIVE on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/JFlPdgXohN — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2025

265 lbs.: Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto – Pinto def. Diniz via TKO (punches) at 4:10 of Round 2

PORTUGUESE POWER 🇵🇹 💥 #UFCRio What a dominant performance from Mario Pinto! pic.twitter.com/Cjo9d0lALb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 11, 2025

145 lbs.: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli – Ofli def. Ramos via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:12 of Round 1

UFC Rio Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell – Aswell def. Almeida via TKO (punches) at 1:42 of Round 1

GOT IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE 😱 Michael Aswell Jr. gets his first UFC win in Brazil! [ #UFCRio is LIVE on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/66Nmav0pBr — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2025

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter — Filho def. Carpenter by submission (kimura) at 4:42 of Round 1

WHAT A FINISH 🤯@JafelFilho locks in the kimura in the 1st RD! [ Watch NOW on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/TXuk2VM3AA — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2025

265 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen — Petrino def. Petersen by KO (punches) at 0:26 of Round 3

BACK TO BACK WINS AT HEAVYWEIGHT‼️@VitorPetrino earns the 3rd RD KO! [ Watch #UFCRio NOW on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/UD123e9pQL — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2025

135 lbs.: Irina Alekseeva vs. Bia Mesquita — Mesquita def. Alekseeva by submission (rear naked choke) at 2:14 of Round 2

125 lbs.: Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll — Rocha def. Nicoll by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot?