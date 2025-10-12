UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira stops Mateusz Gamrot (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Oliveira (35-11 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back at June’s UFC 317 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ was coming off a dominant decision victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (25-3 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon at May’s UFC Vegas 107 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over L’udovit Klein. That victory was preceded by split decision loss to fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

Round one of the UFC Rio main event begins and Charles Oliveira presses forward and lands a nice 1-2. Gamrot with a right hook in response. More pressure from ‘Do Bronx’. That allows ‘Gamer’ to get in on a takedown attempt and he gets it. Oliveira immediately looks for an arm. He traps the limb, but after some posturing Gamrot escapes and is now in top control. Oliveira once again traps and arm and this time uses it to score a sweep. He’s on top and quickly moves to the back of Mateusz Gamrot. The former champ locks in a rear-naked choke. Gamrot breaks free, but only for a second. Oliveira is back on the choke attempt. Gamrot does a good job of defending and will live to see round two.

The second round of the UFC Rio main event begins and both men are trading hard shots early and often here. Charles Oliveira staggers Mateusz Gamrot with a clean right up the middle. He shoots in and takes the fight to the ground. ‘Gamer’ gives up his back. ‘Do Bronx’ with some good punches from the back position. He once again rolls for a rear-naked choke and this time he has it deep. Gamrot is trying to fight it but to no avail. There’s the tap. Oliveira wins at home!

Official UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:48 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Oliveira fight next following his submission victory over Gamrot this evening in Brazil?

