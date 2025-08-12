Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent KO loss.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s also a big fan favorite, with fans constantly praising some of his incredible accomplishments over the years – which includes capturing the UFC lightweight championship.

However, in his last outing, Oliveira was knocked out cold by Ilia Topuria in his attempt to win back the title. It was certainly one of the low points of Charles’ career, but despite the setback, he has opted to head back into the fire. He’ll do so by battling fellow lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio.

While many are excited to see the fight unfold, Daniel Cormier is concerned that Oliveira is returning too quickly.