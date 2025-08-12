Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

By Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent KO loss.

Charles Oliveira

As we know, Charles Oliveira is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s also a big fan favorite, with fans constantly praising some of his incredible accomplishments over the years – which includes capturing the UFC lightweight championship.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira reveals his regret from Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317

However, in his last outing, Oliveira was knocked out cold by Ilia Topuria in his attempt to win back the title. It was certainly one of the low points of Charles’ career, but despite the setback, he has opted to head back into the fire. He’ll do so by battling fellow lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio.

While many are excited to see the fight unfold, Daniel Cormier is concerned that Oliveira is returning too quickly.

Cormier’s view on Oliveira’s quick return

“Anytime ‘Do Bronx’ fights, I get excited. The world gets excited. It’s fun. But then you start to digest the idea that Charles Oliveira last month got knocked out bad by Ilia Topuria,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Everybody likes Charles Oliveira. We all do.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s a tremendous fighter, he has done so many great, fun things. But then you wonder why so soon? That was my thought once I calmed down from the excitement of, oh my goodness, Charles Oliveira is fighting again against Rafael Fiziev. It’s going to be a barnburner because both of these guys are great strikers.”

“I remember in 2017, I fought Jon Jones,” Cormier said. “I got knocked out in Anaheim. I got a fight offer right after, and I just said, ‘Nah, I need to let my brain heal. I’ve got to let my mind settle after going out like that.’ I knew that for me, to go back and fight that soon, it would not have gone well. So I waited to make sure that I was healthy, and that my brain was back OK before I stepped back into the Octagon.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Charles Oliveira Daniel Cormier UFC

