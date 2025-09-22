Marat Grigorian prepares for explosive encounter against Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173: “I’m ready for war”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025
Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian refused to match his opponent’s energy during their heated verbal exchange last week. The Armenian veteran plans to let his fists deliver the real message when they finally meet inside the Circle.

Grigorian faces Rukiya Anpo in a featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old former title challenger enters this pivotal matchup against the promotional newcomer who attacked his professionalism during their press conference confrontation.

Anpo launched verbal missiles at the Armenian striker, criticizing his weight-cutting issues and labeling him a one-dimensional fighter. The former three-time K-1 Champion brought intensity that bordered on desperation during their public faceoff.

But Grigorian maintained his composure throughout the heated exchange. The Hemmers Gym representative has witnessed every psychological tactic imaginable across nearly two decades of professional competition. Nothing rattles the seasoned veteran anymore.

He views Anpo’s outburst as typical debut nerves from a fighter entering ONE Championship. The promotional newcomer’s aggressive posturing only reinforced Grigorian’s belief that emotions will betray his opponent when the pressure peaks.

“I stayed calm. He tried to talk, but I would have preferred not to talk that much. For me, I’m ready for war. I’m always ready for a war. I am here to fight, not to talk,” he said.

“In my eyes, he was emotional. I’m just focused. He can talk. I’ll do my talking in the ring. That is the best way for fighters to back their words.”

Marat Grigorian predicts knockout against Rukiya Anpo

Marat Grigorian plans to transform the press conference altercation into physical destruction. The Armenian striker built his reputation on devastating knockout power, finishing over half his 68 career victories in spectacular fashion.

Rukiya Anpo’s trash talk only sharpened Grigorian’s focus for their November encounter. The veteran sees this confrontation as perfect preparation for challenging the winner of the evening’s main event between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri.

The “Demolition Man” faces unique pressure making his organizational debut on such a massive stage. Grigorian believes ONE Championship’s global platform creates anxiety levels that dwarf anything Anpo experienced in K-1 competition.

That psychological advantage could prove decisive when they finally settle their differences.

“Of course, that confrontation gives me extra motivation — I’m coming sharper than ever. I’m going in at 110 percent for this one. I see a knockout,” he said.

“This is his first fight in ONE, and this is a big arena. The pressure will be really heavy for him. This ONE Championship stage is different.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marat Grigorian ONE Championship

