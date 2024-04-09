Charles Oliveira responds after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan

Charles Oliveira is responding after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC 300 takes place this coming Saturday, April 13th and will see Charles Oliveira (35-9 MMA) get in the cage with Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

‘do Bronx’ last fought and defeated Beneil Dariush (22-6 MMA) by TKO last June at UFC 289.

‘Ahalkalakets’ has won 3 in a row coming into Saturdays fight, most recently defeating Beneil Dariush by KO this past December.

In the lead up to UFC 300, Tsarukyan spoke with ‘The MMA Hour’ advising he’ll be the victor:

“My prediction, it’s a finish in the first round. TKO, done.”

During a recent interview with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Charles Oliveira responded to Tsarukyan’s remarks saying:

“People say what they want, right? If I only have that, and I have 16 submissions on my (UFC) record, I guess they were all from the back, right? And I guess the knockouts I have weren’t knockouts, they were submissions? It’s too much bullsh*t they talk.”

Continuing, the 34-year-old Charles Oliveira said:

“He’s super tough, is on a good run, etc. But we’re talking about guys at the top of the division. You have to chill before you say anything because you’re not talking about anyone, I’m the number one in this division. I have the record for most submissions, most bonuses. If you look at my history, you’ll see you’re talking crap.”

A lot is on the line as a victory for either man could result in a lightweight title shot.

Will you be watching Saturday night? Are you betting on Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan for the win?

