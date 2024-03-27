Charles Oliveira pushes back on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: “I’m next in line”

By Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into talk of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Over the last few weeks, the two lightweights have been going back and forth over a potential fight in June. It makes a little bit of sense, as ‘The Diamond’ has recently returned to the win column with a knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis. While Islam Makhachev isn’t excited about facing Dustin Poirier next, he wants to get active.

The two have been going back and forth, trading barbs on social media, for a while now. However, UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into the talk of that fight at all. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Mania, ‘Do Bronx’ was asked about Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

There, the Brazilian rejected talk of the potential title fight. Charles Oliveira added that he knows he’s next in line with a victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. The former UFC lightweight champion has previously stated that he’s already been guaranteed a shot with a win.

Oliveira continued, adding that he’s not worried about the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway jumping over him as well. That ‘BMF’ title bout is also set to go down at UFC 300 next month, and both have spoken of a potential title shot with a victory. However, the Brazilian isn’t concerned.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER EXPLAINS WHY ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. DUSTIN POIRIER NEEDS TO BE NEXT: “NO LOSE SITUATION FOR THE UFC”

Charles Oliveira celebrating

Image via: @charlesdobronxs on Instagram

Charles Oliveira dismisses Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier UFC title fight

“Not at all, I don’t even think about that.” Charles Oliveira responded to a question in an interview with MMA Mania when asked about being passed over for a UFC title shot. “Everyone knows that I’m the next one in the line. So I’m going to be the next one to get the title, and I’m ready for it… I don’t even think about [Islam Makhachev facing Dustin Poirier either] to be honest.”

He continued, “That information comes from the internet, and a lot of people talk on the internet. I’m not worried about that, and I know I’m the next one in line. So that’s it.”

For what it’s worth, there’s no shortage of lightweight contenders for Islam Makhachev at the moment. The Russian has spoken of a potential title bout with ‘The Diamond’, but has also shown interest in facing Charles Oliveira, Leon Edwards, and more.

What do you make of these comments from Charles Oliveira? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington explains why she wants Julianna Pena and not Kayla Harrison as her first title defense

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024
Dana White, Sage Steele
Joe Rogan

VIDEO | Former ESPN reporter confuses Dana White for Joe Rogan in horrific interview gaffe

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

It’s apparently not as easy to discern UFC President Dana White and Joe Rogan as one would assume.

Randy Couture, Dana White
Randy Couture

MMA legend Randy Couture explains why he’s concerned with the UFC anti-trust lawsuit settlement: “There’s no injunctive relief”

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

MMA legend Randy Couture is explaining why he’s concerned with the UFC anti-trust lawsuit settlement.

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41
Tyron Woodley

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley to serve as coaches on TUF-like series for Hardcore FC

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley are to serve as coaches on a TUF-like series for Hardcore FC.

Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield takes aim at “pathetic” Maycee Barber ahead of UFC Atlantic City: “She talks a lot for somebody who’s scared of fighting people at the very top”

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

Erin Blanchfield is taking aim at ‘pathetic’ Maycee Barber ahead of her Octagon return this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.

Dana White, André Lima, UFC Vegas 89, UFC, Bonus

André Lima explains why he honestly feels “so sorry” for Igor Severino: “I know the same journey I had, he had too”

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn't show up on time”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has named one bad thing about dealing with mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor.

Igor Severino
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino's decision to bite Andre Lima: “It's not the first person he's bit I'd imagine”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch with Curtis Blaydes: “It’s personal in a professional kind of way”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on a rematch with Curtis Blaydes.

Raquel Pennington
UFC

Raquel Pennington reveals she dealt with the flu during UFC 297 fight week: "I don't know if I can fight"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Raquel Pennington had to overcome adversity to even fight at UFC 297 for the vacant bantamweight title.