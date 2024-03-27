Charles Oliveira pushes back on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: “I’m next in line”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into talk of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

Over the last few weeks, the two lightweights have been going back and forth over a potential fight in June. It makes a little bit of sense, as ‘The Diamond’ has recently returned to the win column with a knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis. While Islam Makhachev isn’t excited about facing Dustin Poirier next, he wants to get active.

The two have been going back and forth, trading barbs on social media, for a while now. However, UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into the talk of that fight at all. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Mania, ‘Do Bronx’ was asked about Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

There, the Brazilian rejected talk of the potential title fight. Charles Oliveira added that he knows he’s next in line with a victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. The former UFC lightweight champion has previously stated that he’s already been guaranteed a shot with a win.

Oliveira continued, adding that he’s not worried about the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway jumping over him as well. That ‘BMF’ title bout is also set to go down at UFC 300 next month, and both have spoken of a potential title shot with a victory. However, the Brazilian isn’t concerned.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER EXPLAINS WHY ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. DUSTIN POIRIER NEEDS TO BE NEXT: “NO LOSE SITUATION FOR THE UFC”

Charles Oliveira dismisses Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier UFC title fight

“Not at all, I don’t even think about that.” Charles Oliveira responded to a question in an interview with MMA Mania when asked about being passed over for a UFC title shot. “Everyone knows that I’m the next one in the line. So I’m going to be the next one to get the title, and I’m ready for it… I don’t even think about [Islam Makhachev facing Dustin Poirier either] to be honest.”

He continued, “That information comes from the internet, and a lot of people talk on the internet. I’m not worried about that, and I know I’m the next one in line. So that’s it.”

For what it’s worth, there’s no shortage of lightweight contenders for Islam Makhachev at the moment. The Russian has spoken of a potential title bout with ‘The Diamond’, but has also shown interest in facing Charles Oliveira, Leon Edwards, and more.

What do you make of these comments from Charles Oliveira? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier?