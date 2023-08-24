Max Holloway not underestimating “dangerous” Korean Zombie ahead of UFC Singapore, views this as a “legacy fight”

Max Holloway knows Korean Zombie is still an elite and dangerous fighter despite what the odds say.

Holloway is set to headline UFC Singapore on Saturday against Korean Zombie, and the Hawaiian is a massive betting favorite. Many expect Holloway to run through Chan Sung Jung, especially after Zombie being off for nearly a year-and-a-half and last time out, was dominated by Alexander Volkanovski and suffered a TKO loss.

Although Korean Zombie is 1-2 in his last three fights, Max Holloway still knows he’s one of the best fighters in the world and is dangerous with his KO power. He also believes Jung is getting overlooked due to him coming off the loss to Volkanovski, as Holloway thinks if this fight happened after he lost to the champ last time out, many would think it would be a more even fight.

“I think the talks would be, is this a retirement fight for both guys? We’ll see what happens. I was blessed enough to have the Arnold Allen fight. I was in Korean Zombie’s shoes, with the Arnold Allen fight. Everyone was counting me out. I wouldn’t be surprised if some people in here were counting me out in that fight. At the end of the day, it is what it is. I pay no mind,” Max Holloway said at UFC Singapore media day.

“I think it’s like one year and four months the Korean Zombie is going to be out. So, I’m expecting the best Korean Zombie there is. He has one year and four months to get healed, get healthy, to get better as an athlete, to get better as a person, period. He had to get all his affairs in order, and we’ll see. I think a dangerous Korean Zombie is going to show up come Saturday night. I’m looking forward to it,” Holloway continued.

Although Max Holloway thinks Korean Zombie is still a dangerous fighter, he is looking forward to the matchup. He knows this is a legacy fight, as having Jung on his resume will be special, and hopes the two can have a bonus-worthy fight.

“This is Korean Zombie, legacy fight in every sense of the way, I believe. I look forward to it. If I can get a bonus out of this one, too, that’d be amazing,” Max Holloway concluded.