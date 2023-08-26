Jonathan Haggerty enjoys having a target on his back: “It’s a good thing, really”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty finds himself in a unique position, one that he not only relishes but welcomes with open arms.

Jonathan Haggerty

Having achieved the remarkable feat of becoming a two-division ONE World Champion by ousting Nong-O Hama from his bantamweight Muay Thai throne this past April, Haggerty now has a metaphorical target on his back.

Rather than cower from the pressure that comes with being the hunted, he revels in the attention.

“It’s fun having the belt and having a target on your back. It’s quite funny seeing everyone calling out your name. I’m top of the food chain, so I expect it,” he said.

Moreover, the 26-year-old striker from London, England, acknowledges that success at this level comes with a heavy price.

“It’s a good thing, really. It means that I’m doing something right. Everyone wants a piece of me. If no one wanted to fight me, I’d be a little bit worried,” he said.

Jonathan Haggerty looks to double down on gold

The bantamweight Muay Thai crown was just the beginning for Jonathan Haggerty.

His next assignment is set to happen at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6, where he will square off against divisional MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Haggerty understands the magnitude of this opportunity, not just for another championship belt, but for further cementing his legacy as a multi-faceted combat sports athlete.

“I feel like I’m the cash cow now. I’ve got the belt, and they think that I’m an easy opponent. But let me tell you, it’s a different thing when we’re in there and you’re getting hit by me,” he said.

The Englishman welcomes any opponent who dares to challenge him, promising an open door to those who seek to test his might.

“They can all keep thinking it’s easy. Their time will come,” Haggerty said.

