Jonathan Haggerty enjoys having a target on his back: “It’s a good thing, really”

Jonathan Haggerty finds himself in a unique position, one that he not only relishes but welcomes with open arms.

Having achieved the remarkable feat of becoming a two-division ONE World Champion by ousting Nong-O Hama from his bantamweight Muay Thai throne this past April, Haggerty now has a metaphorical target on his back.

Rather than cower from the pressure that comes with being the hunted, he revels in the attention.

“It’s fun having the belt and having a target on your back. It’s quite funny seeing everyone calling out your name. I’m top of the food chain, so I expect it,” he said.

Moreover, the 26-year-old striker from London, England, acknowledges that success at this level comes with a heavy price.

“It’s a good thing, really. It means that I’m doing something right. Everyone wants a piece of me. If no one wanted to fight me, I’d be a little bit worried,” he said.