UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez title fight

By Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

In the main event of UFC 290, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his strap against Yair Rodriguez. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a massive -400 favorite while the Mexican is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290

Ahead of the fight at UFC 290, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, the pros are unaninmous in picking Volkanovski to defend his belt as they believe he is too good at featherweight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: Volkanovski gets it done.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I’ll say Volkanovki.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski. Going to 155 and fighting Islam is the worst thing he can do for his career because I don’t think anyone is excited for him to fight at featherweight again because no one touches him at featherweight.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I see Volkanovski winning, I don’t see many people at 145 giving him much trouble at this time.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: Definitely Alexander Volkanovski. Coming off his last performance and showing how smart and well-rounded he is, I don’t see anyone touching him at featherweight.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Yair looked really good in his last fight but I got Volkanovski. He’s too good at 145lbs.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Volkanovski, he’s too good for everyone at 145.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Alexander Volkanovski is too well-rounded. He has more tools to win.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski is a monster at featherweight. I think he can bully Rodriguez and take him to the mat and eventually finish him there.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez may give him trouble on the feet but his wrestling will be the difference.

***

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Jan Blachowicz, Brandon Royval, Grant Dawson, Kyle Nelson, Shannon Ross, Max Griffin, Modestas Bukauskas, Terrance McKinney, Kamuela Kirk, Chris Duncan.

Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: None.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC Yair Rodriguez

