UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: Volkanovski gets it done.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I’ll say Volkanovki.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski. Going to 155 and fighting Islam is the worst thing he can do for his career because I don’t think anyone is excited for him to fight at featherweight again because no one touches him at featherweight.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I see Volkanovski winning, I don’t see many people at 145 giving him much trouble at this time.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: Definitely Alexander Volkanovski. Coming off his last performance and showing how smart and well-rounded he is, I don’t see anyone touching him at featherweight.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Yair looked really good in his last fight but I got Volkanovski. He’s too good at 145lbs.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Volkanovski, he’s too good for everyone at 145.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Alexander Volkanovski is too well-rounded. He has more tools to win.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski is a monster at featherweight. I think he can bully Rodriguez and take him to the mat and eventually finish him there.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez may give him trouble on the feet but his wrestling will be the difference.

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Jan Blachowicz, Brandon Royval, Grant Dawson, Kyle Nelson, Shannon Ross, Max Griffin, Modestas Bukauskas, Terrance McKinney, Kamuela Kirk, Chris Duncan.

Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: None.