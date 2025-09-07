Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon

A heavyweight who once felt the wrath of Tom Aspinall believes the UFC Heavyweight Champion will remain at the top for a while.

Aspinall was awarded the undisputed distinction after ex-heavyweight champion Jon Jones retired. Aspinall held the interim gold, and “Bones” had no interest in a title unification bout. Aspinall will be putting his title at stake against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Oct. 25.

Marcin Tybura knows what it’s like to share the Octagon with Aspinall. Back in July 2023, Aspinall scored a first-round TKO finish in his first bout coming off knee surgery. In an interview with MMAFighting.com, Tybura admitted he doesn’t see anyone taking the heavyweight title from his former foe in the near future.

“I don’t see anyone beating Tom Aspinall,” Tybura said. “I think Tom will stay on the throne for a while. But it’s not for sure because in the past I was so sure about some champions, that they [would] stay there. And two, three fights they were gone because of some other issues, like they lost ambitions or something like this.