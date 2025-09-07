Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

A heavyweight who once felt the wrath of Tom Aspinall believes the UFC Heavyweight Champion will remain at the top for a while.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory

Aspinall was awarded the undisputed distinction after ex-heavyweight champion Jon Jones retired. Aspinall held the interim gold, and “Bones” had no interest in a title unification bout. Aspinall will be putting his title at stake against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Oct. 25.

Marcin Tybura knows what it’s like to share the Octagon with Aspinall. Back in July 2023, Aspinall scored a first-round TKO finish in his first bout coming off knee surgery. In an interview with MMAFighting.com, Tybura admitted he doesn’t see anyone taking the heavyweight title from his former foe in the near future.

“I don’t see anyone beating Tom Aspinall,” Tybura said. “I think Tom will stay on the throne for a while. But it’s not for sure because in the past I was so sure about some champions, that they [would] stay there. And two, three fights they were gone because of some other issues, like they lost ambitions or something like this.

“There are lots of factors that get you there. Right now, I don’t see anyone beating Tom, but you never know what’s happening in the future.”

Aspinall is looking to rule the heavyweight division for quite some time. While he had been open to a massive fight with Jones, he ultimately wanted the heavyweight division to move forward. With “Bones” still uncertain of what he actually wants to do despite initially retiring, the heavyweight division is no longer in limbo.

The last time Aspinall made it past the first round was back in Feb. 2021. He’ll look to keep the streak of first-round finishes going when he meets Gane, who was stopped in the opening frame by Jones back in 2023.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

