Jon Jones claims he’s ‘not retired’ and is training ahead of potential UFC return

By Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

Jon Jones appears adamant he will fight on the UFC’s White House card next July.

Jon Jones, UFC, Tom Aspinall, MMA

Jones retired from MMA earlier this year, but after the promotion announced the White House event, he has teased a potential return. Yet, UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that Jones won’t be on the card and is retired.

However, speaking at the VMAs on Sunday, Jon Jones claims he isn’t retired and is back training for a comeback.

“I am not retired. I’m actively training five days a week and I’m in the UFC’s drug testing pool,” Jones said on the VMA red carpet.

When asked about him potentially fighting at the White House card, Jon Jones admits he isn’t sure what the future holds. But, he is hopeful he will be on the card.

“I don’t really know (about the White House card), it’s kind of out of my control right now. I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal. But ultimately, it’s up to the boss.”

Jon Jones last fought in November at UFC 309 when he scored a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title. White confirmed Jones’ retirement in June.

Dana White shoots down Jon Jones fighting on White House card

Although Jon Jones says he isn’t retired and is looking to fight on the White House card, Dana White doesn’t seem so sure.

White has made it clear that Jones is retired and won’t be on the White House card despite his requests.

“Let me ask you. What do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?” White said after UFC 319. “So I already said that I don’t trust him. And you’re asking me what could he do for me to trust him in the next three months? You don’t trust him! I don’t talk to him either. I haven’t talked to him at all. If I had to make odds, it’s a billion-to-one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

It was a bold comment from White. But Jon Jones has remained adamant that he will be on the card in his return to the sport.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser

Tom Aspinall responds after being booed during UFC 321 presser in Paris

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan questions if 'biggest UFC middleweight star' can cut the line to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Joe Rogan is curious to see if the UFC middleweight division’s “biggest star” can leapfrog his way to another title fight.

Nassourdine Imavov wins at UFC Paris
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov may not have solidified No. 1 contender status despite UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Did Nassourdine Imavov do enough at UFC Paris to secure No. 1 contender status?

Wanderlei Silva, UFC
Wanderlei Silva

49-year-old UFC legend Wanderlei Silva set for boxing match with decorated ex champ

BJ Penn Staff - September 8, 2025

UFC legend Wanderlei Silva will get a very tough welcome to the boxing ring later this month.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya's take on possible Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov title fight

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on how a showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov could go.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC

Sean Strickland slams Caio Borralho following his loss at UFC Paris

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025
Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria believes he'd put Terence Crawford to sleep in potential superfight

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has made an incredibly bold prediction for if he ever fought boxing sensation Terence Crawford.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas names potential next opponents after defeating Paul Craig

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas has listed his next potential opponents after he finished Paul Craig at UFC Paris.

Caio Borralho
UFC

Caio Borralho attempts to explain what went wrong in UFC Paris defeat

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

Caio Borralho has given his thoughts on what may have gone wrong in his UFC Paris main event defeat last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction
Nassourdine Imavov

Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Nassourdine Imavov's UFC Paris win over Caio Borralho

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Nassourdine Imavov’s victory at UFC Paris.