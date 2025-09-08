Jon Jones claims he’s ‘not retired’ and is training ahead of potential UFC return

Jon Jones appears adamant he will fight on the UFC’s White House card next July.

Jones retired from MMA earlier this year, but after the promotion announced the White House event, he has teased a potential return. Yet, UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that Jones won’t be on the card and is retired.

However, speaking at the VMAs on Sunday, Jon Jones claims he isn’t retired and is back training for a comeback.

🚨 Jon Jones says he is NOT retired and is training 5 days a week for the UFC White House event "I'm not retired, I'm actively training 5 days a week and I'm in the UFC's drug testing pool… I'm training for the [White House] event, I'll be ready for the event… but… pic.twitter.com/dS6r3uBiYZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 8, 2025

“I am not retired. I’m actively training five days a week and I’m in the UFC’s drug testing pool,” Jones said on the VMA red carpet.

When asked about him potentially fighting at the White House card, Jon Jones admits he isn’t sure what the future holds. But, he is hopeful he will be on the card.

“I don’t really know (about the White House card), it’s kind of out of my control right now. I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal. But ultimately, it’s up to the boss.”

Jon Jones last fought in November at UFC 309 when he scored a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title. White confirmed Jones’ retirement in June.