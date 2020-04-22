Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya would “whip” Jon Jones in a potential fight

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya would beat Jon Jones rather easily if they were to fight.

Adesanya and Jones have been taking shots at one another for months now. “The Last Stylebender” has said the fight will happen in 2021 at the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

Although the fight still could be a year from happening, Sonnen is confident Adesanya would beat Jones, especially after “Bones'” last couple of fights.

“Oh, forget it, Adesanya will whip his ass. Do you think Thiago Santos beats Adesanya? Or do you think Dominick Reyes beats Adesanya? These are really close matchups for Jon Jones and I thought he lost both of them,” Sonnen said to Submission Radio of a potential Adesanya-Jones fight. “On the 10-9 must system, I thought he lost to Santos too. I’m not bullish on that. I’m not even bullish on the Reyes one. Those were just my opinions.

“I think that ship has sailed. I think Jon’s tough, I don’t think he’s the greatest of all-time, I think that’s Georges St-Pierre. But, I do think that Jon Jones would have an argument to the toughest of all-time,” he continued. “To watch his grit, to watch Jon Jones seeing everything slip away and he finds a way to get victory anyway, he finds a way to push through, Jon gets a lot of credit with me. I just think when you’re comparing him to Adesanya, Adesanya’s one. Jones is in a good spot, but he’s still number two.”

Before the fight can happen Israel Adesanya still has several contenders to get past first, like Paulo Costa. Jon Jones, meanwhile, could move up to heavyweight soon or fight Jan Blachowicz or rematch Dominick Reyes.

In the end, Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones would be a fascinating fight in which Sonnen thinks The Last Stylebender has what it takes to get it done.

